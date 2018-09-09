Akshay Kumar is the first Bollywood star from his generation to deliver more than 50 successful films with his versatility. The actor made his acting debut in Indian Film Industry in the year 1991 and acted in a total of 114 films, of which more than 50 movies were a hit at the box office. Given these facts, Akshay Kumar can be called the hit machine of film fraternity as every 2 out of 5 movies he makes are successful and manages to garner good digits.
The reason that Akshay is referred to as Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood industry is that of his first ever blockbuster Khiladi (1992) turned the tables upside down for the actor. In a career span of 27 years, the talented actor has given us a lot of evergreen movies and a great number of hit albums.
From Subah Hone Na De to Sock Na Sake, 21 best songs of Akshay Kumar on his special day:
Tere Sang Yaara
Movie- Rustom
Dekha hazaro dafa
Movie- Rustom
Uncha Lamba Kad
Movie- Welcome
Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast
Movie-Mohra
Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se
Movie – Dhadkan
Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
Movie – Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma
Movie- Suhaag
Aaj Se Teri
Movie- Padman
Also Read: Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: Best movies of Bollywood’s Khiladi
Kisi Se Tum Pyar Karo
Movie- Andaaz
Teri Meri Kahaani
Movie- Gabbar Is Back
Mehbooba Mehbooba
Movie- Ajnabee
Soch Na Sake
Movie – Airlift
Party All Night
Movie- Boss
Also Read: Hina Khan takes London by storm with her stunning looks, see photos
Subha Hone Na Dena
Movie- Desi Boyz
Hookah Bar
Movie- Khiladi 786
Ek Dilruba Hai
Movie- Bewafaa
Mai Jahan Rahoon
Movie- Namastey London
Rafta Rafta
Movie – Namastey London
Om Mangalam
Movie – Kambakkht Ishq
Sajde Kiye Hain Lakhon, Lakhon Duain Mangein
Movie – Khatta Meetha
Jee Karda
Movie – Singh Is King
And the list goes now! Akki has surely bagged the most number of chartbuster hits under his name. Let’s revive these old and new memories from his huge list of hit songs and wish our Khiladi Kumar a very happy birthday.