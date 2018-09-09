Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: One of the most loved actors of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turns 51 today! Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood who has gained a major fan following for his amazing performances in movies. Enjoy and revive the best 21 melodies of his movies on his special day.

Akshay Kumar is the first Bollywood star from his generation to deliver more than 50 successful films with his versatility. The actor made his acting debut in Indian Film Industry in the year 1991 and acted in a total of 114 films, of which more than 50 movies were a hit at the box office. Given these facts, Akshay Kumar can be called the hit machine of film fraternity as every 2 out of 5 movies he makes are successful and manages to garner good digits.

The reason that Akshay is referred to as Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood industry is that of his first ever blockbuster Khiladi (1992) turned the tables upside down for the actor. In a career span of 27 years, the talented actor has given us a lot of evergreen movies and a great number of hit albums.

From Subah Hone Na De to Sock Na Sake, 21 best songs of Akshay Kumar on his special day:

Tere Sang Yaara

Movie- Rustom

Dekha hazaro dafa

Movie- Rustom

Uncha Lamba Kad

Movie- Welcome

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

Movie-Mohra

Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se

Movie – Dhadkan

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Movie – Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma

Movie- Suhaag

Aaj Se Teri

Movie- Padman

Kisi Se Tum Pyar Karo

Movie- Andaaz

Teri Meri Kahaani

Movie- Gabbar Is Back

Mehbooba Mehbooba

Movie- Ajnabee

Soch Na Sake

Movie – Airlift

Party All Night

Movie- Boss

Subha Hone Na Dena

Movie- Desi Boyz

Hookah Bar

Movie- Khiladi 786

Ek Dilruba Hai

Movie- Bewafaa

Mai Jahan Rahoon

Movie- Namastey London

Rafta Rafta

Movie – Namastey London

Om Mangalam

Movie – Kambakkht Ishq

Sajde Kiye Hain Lakhon, Lakhon Duain Mangein

Movie – Khatta Meetha

Jee Karda

Movie – Singh Is King

And the list goes now! Akki has surely bagged the most number of chartbuster hits under his name. Let’s revive these old and new memories from his huge list of hit songs and wish our Khiladi Kumar a very happy birthday.

