Akshay Kumar is the first Bollywood star from his generation to deliver more than 50 successful films with his versatility. The actor made his acting debut in Indian Film Industry in the year 1991 and acted in a total of 114 films, of which more than 50 movies were a hit at the box office. Given these facts, Akshay Kumar can be called the hit machine of film fraternity as every 2 out of 5 movies he makes are successful and manages to garner good digits. 

The reason that Akshay is referred to as Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood industry is that of his first ever blockbuster Khiladi (1992) turned the tables upside down for the actor. In a career span of 27 years, the talented actor has given us a lot of evergreen movies and a great number of hit albums. 

From Subah Hone Na De to Sock Na Sake, 21 best songs of Akshay Kumar on his special day:

Tere Sang Yaara
Movie- Rustom

Dekha hazaro dafa
Movie- Rustom

Uncha Lamba Kad
Movie- Welcome

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast
Movie-Mohra

Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se
Movie – Dhadkan

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
Movie – Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma
Movie- Suhaag

Aaj Se Teri
Movie- Padman

Kisi Se Tum Pyar Karo
Movie- Andaaz

Teri Meri Kahaani
Movie- Gabbar Is Back

Mehbooba Mehbooba
Movie- Ajnabee

Soch Na Sake
Movie – Airlift

Party All Night
Movie- Boss

Subha Hone Na Dena
Movie- Desi Boyz

Hookah Bar
Movie- Khiladi 786

Ek Dilruba Hai
Movie- Bewafaa

Mai Jahan Rahoon
Movie- Namastey London

Rafta Rafta
Movie – Namastey London

Om Mangalam
Movie – Kambakkht Ishq

Sajde Kiye Hain Lakhon, Lakhon Duain Mangein
Movie – Khatta Meetha

Jee Karda
Movie – Singh Is King

And the list goes now! Akki has surely bagged the most number of chartbuster hits under his name. Let’s revive these old and new memories from his huge list of hit songs and wish our Khiladi Kumar a very happy birthday. 

