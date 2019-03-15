Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Alia is now a big name in the Hindi film industry and most of us have seen actors calling her one of the finest of all in the B-town currently. The actor was last seen in Gully Boy and we bet no other actor could have played the character with that ease and perfection.

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: She is the future of the Bollywood and undoubtedly one of teh most talented and skilful new-comers in the Bollywood. People were little sceptical over her existence in the tinsel down as she made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year. However, the actor was successful to find her niche in the industry and it was her power-packed performances that built confidence for her in the film fraternity and audiences.

Today, Alia has turned 26 and we wish her Happy Birthday. On her birthday, we would also like to thank her for the efforts she had put in her recent films. Her charm roars aloud in her films and she never misses a chance to connect with her audiences through her performances.

Here are the top 5 movies, which according to most of us are Alia’s best performances so far.

Highway

The innocence she held in her eyes started from the beginning of the film and it stayed till the end. It was undoubtedly Alia’s path-breaking performance and any compliment just can’t substantiate the beauty of her performance.

Udta Punjab

In Udta Punjab, Alia gave up on her glamorous diva look and she played the character of a young woman from Bihar. Well, we have to agree that her role was indeed the high-point in the film. She portrayed the character of this woman flawlessly and proved that the future of the Hindi films is in safe hands.

Kapoor and Sons

The character, Tia Malik, played by Alia was widely praised by the audiences. Alia was seen in a peppy and happy go lucky girl avatar and it suited her so well, too.

Dear Zindagi

The 26-year-old actor played the character of almost all the women and gave a voice and expression to the problems that keep hitting their conscious most of the times. Alia did a great job and also left a special message behind her that is to love your life.

Raazi

Through this film, Alia gave a message that every single superhero doesn’t wear a cape and sometimes superheroes are superheroines. This was undoubtedly Alia’s one of the most recognised and appreciated performances of her so far.

Happy Birthday, once again! And your fans and followers are waiting for more of your exceptional and eccentric performances.

