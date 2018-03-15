As the Bollywood diva turns 25 today! Here we are with her fitness videos. The leading lady of Raazi, upcoming movie is often seen hitting the gym even after hours of shooting. The actress turned singer inspires youth to stay fit and healthy. Highway star has also revealed the releasing date of her movie on her official social media account along with the first look. The movie will also star her mother Soni Razdan.

The leading lady has not only proved herself through her list of blockbusters but has also inspired a tremendous number of young girls to stay fit. From being a chubby kid to her hotness, the beauty with dimple’s fitness journey has been inspiring us all. We have often seen the Highway girl hitting the gym even after hours of shooting. She truly is amazing and every time motivates us with her love for fitness. The 24-year-old is regular at the gym and is seen doing pilates with fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala.

On the birthday of the stunning diva of Bollywood, here are some of the fitness videos that celebrity trainer and pilates master trainer Yasmin Karachiwala often posts on her Instagram account. The actress turned singer is currently shooting for Raazi. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Soni Razdan starrer movie will hit the theatres this year. Alia will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring opposite Ranveer Singh and Brahmastra that casts Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress took to Instagram to share the first look and release date of the movie Raazi which star casts Vicky Kaushal, Amruta Khanvilkar, and her mother Soni Razdan. She wrote, “Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living… it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺️ SO…On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th-day shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April). Happy Birthday to me”

