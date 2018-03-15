Alia Bhatt reigning sensation of Bollywood who turned 25 today has ruled the hearts of her followers with her charismatic persona and her versatile acting. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year the movie appeared as super hit and door of success opened for the actress. The actress is always taunted about her IQ, it all started when she was asked the question who is the president of India and the actress replied Prithviraj Chauhan.

Alia Bhatt is the reigning sensation of Bollywood who turned 25 today and has ruled the hearts of her followers with her charismatic persona and versatile acting. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year the movie and the movie turned out to be a blockbuster and opened the door of success for the actress. There are many humongous projects lined up for Alia such Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, Ayaan Mukerji’s Bhramastra, and Anand L Rai’s Zero.

The actress is always taunted about her IQ, it all started when she was asked the question who is the president of India and the actress replied Prithviraj Chauhan, Afterwards, she made my cute statements about her not answering the simple question. The actress has been known for her cute and joyous nature the actress has struck with many funny moments. Here are the top 10 funniest moments of Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: From Student Of The Year to Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt has aced all!

Genius of Year Alia Bhatt who said the president of India is Prithvi Rah Chauhan check out the video you can’t stop laughing.

Alia Bhatt at AIB being teased of not knowing the meaning of ISIS.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Alia Bhatt: Fitness freak Alia Bhatt reveals her first look from Raazi

Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor during the promotion of Udta Punjab narrating a dialogue in Bihari.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra set to make her Bollywood comeback with Kalpana Chawla’s biopic

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s fun time with media reporters at Nickelodeon Kids choice awards

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan funny moments during the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

Alia Bhatt knows the Prime Minister of India is Narendra Modi.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhat enjoying at Lux Golden Rose Awards.

Alia Bhat and her Co-stars during the promotion of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar funny jokes during an interview of Filmfare.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App