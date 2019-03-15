Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt turns a year older today. The actor is one of the most impressive leading ladies of the industry and has conquered the heart of her fans in a short span of time. Recently, the actor's family and friends arranged a small birthday bash for the diva.

In just a few years, Alia Bhatt has impressed fans and carved her space in the hearts of her fans. Starting from Student of the year to Highway, Badrinath Ki Dulhani and Gully Boy, she left no stone unturned to prove herself well on silver screens with multiple roles. From just an 18-year-old girl to one of the most bankable stars, her journey has been remarkable in the industry. Her fans love her from their heart and leave no chance to shower their love on the diva. Today, the actor turns 26. Yesterday night, the actor threw an intimate bash with her near and dear ones. Her best friends Akansha Ranjan and Masaba Gupta made her birthday special by arranging a blast last night. Posing with BFFs and cutting many cakes, it seems Alia Bhatt had a wonderful time. It is expected that her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji with her family friends will also plan something very special on her birthday.

In the pictures, Alia is looking beautiful dressed in a black dress and posing adorably with her friends and her mother Soni Razdan. Talking about the work front, Alia has a big year waiting for her. Recently, she was seen on the screens in Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy. Her future projects include Abhishek Varman’s Kalank with Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many others. Post to which she will be sharing screens with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Brahmastra. After which she will appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht with Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor with others.

