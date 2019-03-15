Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: One of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has turned a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon have wished her on social media. After a successful stint in Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film Kalank.

With a span of seven years, Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood headlining some of the most ambitious films of recent times. From Student of The Year to her release Gully Boy, the actor has time and again proved that she is here and she is here to make an impact with her powerful performances. As she turns a year older today on March 15, 2019, Bollywood is not taking a step back from shower their love and praises on the actor.

Alia Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt took to his official Instagram account to share a throwback video. With this, he also shared a photo from her midnight birthday bash and called her sunshine mixed with a bit of magic. Soni Razdan also shared a photo with Alia and said that her light is shining brighter each day.

Meanwhile, Actors like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal extended their heartfelt wishes on social media. On the occasion of her birthday, Kalank producer Karan Johar also shared a new poster of Alia Bhatt from the film and wished her a very happy birthday.

Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, Kalank will hit the theatrical screens on April 17. After Kalank, Alia Bhatt will be also be seen in films like Brahmastra, Takht and RRR.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More