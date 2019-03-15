Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Alia turns 26, today and we wish her all the best wishes on her birthday. The Razzi actor has a charming personality which is adorable. Alia Bhatt will soon make her debut into Telugu movie for the very first time with SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Souring to new heights of popularity actor Alia Bhatt is all set to celebrate her Birthday today. The Raazi actor never misses any chance to catch the attention of her fans, since, her first Bollywood debut. The youngest Bhatt is one among the highest-paid actresses in India, who is busy working for upcoming films. Alia turned 26, today and according to reports, she will be having a hush-hush birthday celebration with beau Ranbir Kapoor and mentor Karan Johar.

The star kid was a workaholic since childhood, and her feature film in Sangharsh is one big example of it. More often than not, we keep hearing how the actor turns down multiple film projects due to her tight schedule. The actor flourished her singing skills and delivered it in an exceptional way in many of her film’s like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab.

The actor is busy promoting her upcoming multi-starrer movie Kalank which will hit the silver screens on this April 17. The movie will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The teaser of the movie has already added a pinch of excitement and fans are waiting eagerly to watch the movie.

Besides this, Alia is leading an easy life with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Razzi actor is happily married to her work priorities, wish to see her marrying the love of her life soon this year, till then we wish her all the luck for her upcoming future.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More