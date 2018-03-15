One of the cutest Bollywood divas turns 25 today! Daughter of famous actress Soni Razdan and Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt. She made her debut in Sangharsh as a child actress but came into limelight after Karan Johar’s Student of the Year where she was the leading actress starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The beauty has done various commercial films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.  Not just this, her movie Highway which was released in 2014 made her won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

The Highway actress has only seemed an upward and positive growth. Be it her first film or the latest Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the stunning lady has a bag full of blockbusters. her list of upcoming movies includes Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, Zoya Akhtar’s Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy, and Brahmāstra which will be produced by Karan Johar. She has inspired many young ladies with so here we are wishing the gorgeous Alia Bhatt an amazing and blessed 25th birthday.

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik confirms breakup with Gigi Hadid; says I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for her

Bollywood took to Twitter to wish Patakha Guddi on her 25th birthday! 

Fans too were seen pouring their love and  wishes for the gorgeous lady of film fraternity: 

ALSO READ: After a long time, the audience will get to see Amitabh Bachchan doing action in Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Honey Singh: 10 best songs of Yo Yo Honey Singh

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App