It the stunning actress turned singer's 25th birthday today and how can the Twitter world forget to wish the Guddi of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt. Absolutely gorgeous lady is currently busy with her upcoming movie Raazi which is likely to release this year. The versatile actress started her career at very young age in 1999 but came into limelight after doing a lead role in Karan Johar's Student of the Year.

One of the cutest Bollywood divas turns 25 today! Daughter of famous actress Soni Razdan and Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt. She made her debut in Sangharsh as a child actress but came into limelight after Karan Johar’s Student of the Year where she was the leading actress starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The beauty has done various commercial films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Not just this, her movie Highway which was released in 2014 made her won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

The Highway actress has only seemed an upward and positive growth. Be it her first film or the latest Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the stunning lady has a bag full of blockbusters. her list of upcoming movies includes Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, Zoya Akhtar’s Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy, and Brahmāstra which will be produced by Karan Johar. She has inspired many young ladies with so here we are wishing the gorgeous Alia Bhatt an amazing and blessed 25th birthday.

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik confirms breakup with Gigi Hadid; says I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for her

Bollywood took to Twitter to wish Patakha Guddi on her 25th birthday!

Happy happy birthday @aliaa08 …. stay pure and thrilling always ! May your achievements surpass all your dreams ♥️ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 15, 2018

Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl ! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈Happy birthday Alia 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 pic.twitter.com/oL6GQ4EqZ5 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 15, 2018

Love watching this actor on screen.. wishing her a fabulous birthday… @aliaa08 … much love — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 15, 2018

Happy birthday @aliaa08 may you always smile the way you do, you fabulous fabulous actor you 😊 love and light. — Sahil Vaid (@Sahilwalavaid) March 14, 2018

Alia Bhatt’s birthday today… Presenting two pics from her forthcoming film #Raazi… Directed by Meghna Gulzar… Produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta… 11 May 2018 release… #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/LssZz2iXol — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2018

Fans too were seen pouring their love and wishes for the gorgeous lady of film fraternity:

And Here my blog for birthday girl @aliaa08 on her 25th birthday including 25th Alianators wishes with love hope you're like it bae love you #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt Enjoy your day & keep smiling God bless you 💖💖 https://t.co/1X8dZeGZMl — Ishani:) (@IshaniVerma_) March 14, 2018

ALSO READ: After a long time, the audience will get to see Amitabh Bachchan doing action in Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan

Few minutes to go for this cutie to turn 25#HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/wA3SM5dMi8 — HBD IDOL ❤ (@aliasshivani) March 14, 2018

Movies, interviews or promotions.. love watching her in any avatar, in any role.#HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/oCzt31iw1t — ɑeɡoη (@ItsOnkarx) March 14, 2018

Happy birthday to the most beautiful, talented & my fvrt actress Alia Bhatt😍😍

Wish you more & more success alu❤

You are inspiration of many youngsters ❤

Be happy stay healthy ❤

God bless you❤ pic.twitter.com/JP1xdjRKRj — Shikha Sharma (@ImDeepian) March 15, 2018

Happy birthday to the lovely and talented Alia Bhatt 💕

Keep signing interesting movies and leaving everyone amazed by your performances, also, never stop being your adorable self 😘

Looking forward to watching you in Raazi and Brahmastra! pic.twitter.com/xTMzJJubib — pri (@_AgarTumSaathHo) March 15, 2018

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Honey Singh: 10 best songs of Yo Yo Honey Singh

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App