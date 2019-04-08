Happy birthday Allu Arjun: He is hot, he is handsome, he is a perfect example of being the chocolate boy of South cinemas. Well, he is none other than Allu Arjun. The Telugu actor who is well-known for his dancing skills, is celebrating his 36 birthday today i.e. April 8. The actor who simply can make Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor run for the money, enjoys millions of followers as an actor. The star who began his acting career with Vijetha in 1985, as a child actor, has his career breakthrough when Arya hit the theatres back in 2004.
Well-known for movies like Gangotri, Daddy, Bunny, Desamuduru, Arya 2, Badrinath, Iddarammayilatho, S/O Satyamurthy, Rudhramadevi, Duvvada Jagannadham and Sarrainodu, Allu Arjun is also popular for his dance that forces people to hit the dance floor. The actor who has delivered a number of superhits, has a huge list of chartbuster songs that has garnered millions of views. As it is Allu Arjun’s birthday, we tried jotting down 10 best songs of Allu Arjun for fans to enjoy. Watch, 10 best songs of South superstar that will force you to hit the dance floor:
Song: Private Party
Movie: Sarrainodu
Singer: M.C. Vickey, Manasi M.M
Song: Athiloka Sundari
Movie: Sarrainodu
Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Karthik
Song: DJ Saranam Bhaje Bhaje
Movie: DJ Duvvada Jagannadham
Singer: Vijay Prakash
Song: Sainika
Movie: Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India
Singer: Vishal Dadlani
Song Name: Lover Also Fighter Also
Movie: Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India
Singer: Shekhar Ravjiani
Song: SEETI MAAR
Movie – DJ Duvvada Jagannadham
Singers: Jaspreet Jasz & Rita
Song: Top Lechipoddi
Movie: Iddarammayilatho
Song: You Are My Mla
Movie: Sarrainodu
Singer: Dhanunjay
Song: Cinema Choopistha Mava
Movie: Race Gurram
Singers: Simha, Divya, Ganga
Song: Mee intiki Mundhu
Movie: Julai
Singers: Sagar, Ranina Reddy
Here’s how Twitter users are showering their blessings and love to Allu Arjun on his special day:
Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie AA 19 which is bankrolled by Allu Aravind and K Radhakrishnan. Recently, Allu Arjun announced that he will also feature in AA 20 that will hit the theatres in 2020.
