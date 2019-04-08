Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun turns 36 today i.e. April 8. The south superstar is well-known for movies like Arya, Gangotri, Daddy, Bunny, Desamuduru, Arya 2, Badrinath, Iddarammayilatho, S/O Satyamurthy, Rudhramadevi. Take a look at the 10 best songs of Allu Arjun that will force you to hit the dance floor.

Happy birthday Allu Arjun: He is hot, he is handsome, he is a perfect example of being the chocolate boy of South cinemas. Well, he is none other than Allu Arjun. The Telugu actor who is well-known for his dancing skills, is celebrating his 36 birthday today i.e. April 8. The actor who simply can make Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor run for the money, enjoys millions of followers as an actor. The star who began his acting career with Vijetha in 1985, as a child actor, has his career breakthrough when Arya hit the theatres back in 2004.

Well-known for movies like Gangotri, Daddy, Bunny, Desamuduru, Arya 2, Badrinath, Iddarammayilatho, S/O Satyamurthy, Rudhramadevi, Duvvada Jagannadham and Sarrainodu, Allu Arjun is also popular for his dance that forces people to hit the dance floor. The actor who has delivered a number of superhits, has a huge list of chartbuster songs that has garnered millions of views. As it is Allu Arjun’s birthday, we tried jotting down 10 best songs of Allu Arjun for fans to enjoy. Watch, 10 best songs of South superstar that will force you to hit the dance floor:

Song: Private Party

Movie: Sarrainodu

Singer: M.C. Vickey, Manasi M.M

Song: Athiloka Sundari

Movie: Sarrainodu

Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Karthik

Song: DJ Saranam Bhaje Bhaje

Movie: DJ Duvvada Jagannadham

Singer: Vijay Prakash

Song: Sainika

Movie: Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India

Singer: Vishal Dadlani

Song Name: Lover Also Fighter Also

Movie: Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India

Singer: Shekhar Ravjiani

Song: SEETI MAAR

Movie – DJ Duvvada Jagannadham

Singers: Jaspreet Jasz & Rita

Song: Top Lechipoddi

Movie: Iddarammayilatho

Song: You Are My Mla

Movie: Sarrainodu

Singer: Dhanunjay

Song: Cinema Choopistha Mava

Movie: Race Gurram

Singers: Simha, Divya, Ganga

Song: Mee intiki Mundhu

Movie: Julai

Singers: Sagar, Ranina Reddy

Here’s how Twitter users are showering their blessings and love to Allu Arjun on his special day:

Happy Birthday Stylish Star @alluarjun I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true.#HBDAlluArjun #HBD pic.twitter.com/yDHbDUagEi — ａｋｓｈａｙ ｌａｎｄｇｅ 🙂 (@akshaylandge123) April 8, 2019

Happy birthday #alluarjun sir ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) April 8, 2019

Count Down : just 4 Hours to go for #AlluArjun Birthday festival Trend pic.twitter.com/lQ9RDyPQ8R — Siddu…AAPK (@Siddu68032097) April 7, 2019

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to extremely talented actor & Dancer #AlluArjun #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/pzn2IwmZ21 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 7, 2019

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie AA 19 which is bankrolled by Allu Aravind and K Radhakrishnan. Recently, Allu Arjun announced that he will also feature in AA 20 that will hit the theatres in 2020.

