One of the most bankable actors of Telugu cinema, Allu Arjun is not just a great actor but also producer, dancer and playback singer. Having made his debut with the film Vijetha as a child artist in 2001, the actor has solidified his position as a remarkable actor with films like Paragu, Vedam, Race Gurram, Rudhramadevi, Sarrainodu and many more. Interestingly, Arjun is the only actor whose every film is dubbed in Malayalam. In Bollywood, the actor made his debut with the film Daddy.
As the actor turns a year older today, fans have flooded the Internet with their birthday messages wishing the superstar. From a style icon, praising his acting prowess to wishing him luck for his future projects, fans are showering Allu Arjun with love and support on social media. The actor has built a massive fanbase over the years and it is definitely peeking through the social media reaction on his birthday.
On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. Post this, the actor has 3 intriguing projects in the pipeline, namely AA 19, AA 20 and ICON. Announced today on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, ICON will be written and directed by Sriram Venu and bankrolled by Raju.
Although Allu Arjun is a huge star in the movies, he likes to maintain his private life under wraps. The actor tied the knot with his wife Sneha 8 years ago and the duo is proud parents of two kids named Ayaan and Arha. Giving an insight into his joyful moments, Allu Arjun keeps sharing his heartwarming photos on his official Instagram account.
