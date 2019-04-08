Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Telugu actor Allu Arjun has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, Allu Arjun has announced a new film titled Icon. Along with being an actor, Allu Arjun is also a dancer, producer and playback singer. To mark his birthday, fans are sharing their birthday wishes for the actor on social media.

One of the most bankable actors of Telugu cinema, Allu Arjun is not just a great actor but also producer, dancer and playback singer. Having made his debut with the film Vijetha as a child artist in 2001, the actor has solidified his position as a remarkable actor with films like Paragu, Vedam, Race Gurram, Rudhramadevi, Sarrainodu and many more. Interestingly, Arjun is the only actor whose every film is dubbed in Malayalam. In Bollywood, the actor made his debut with the film Daddy.

As the actor turns a year older today, fans have flooded the Internet with their birthday messages wishing the superstar. From a style icon, praising his acting prowess to wishing him luck for his future projects, fans are showering Allu Arjun with love and support on social media. The actor has built a massive fanbase over the years and it is definitely peeking through the social media reaction on his birthday.

Every day when I am watching you I leave challenging myself to be a better me, your heart is just as big and special as your talent, be as you are a kind, humble and generous person. Happy Birthday my hero #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun 🎂🍰 pic.twitter.com/9gMaJd0kcr — Omkar Pevekar (@pevekar_omkar) April 7, 2019

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @alluarjun Garu..🎂🎂

Hope your special day brings you lots of love and Happiness..#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun#Love 'S @imSatyajeet18 pic.twitter.com/y7ORU4KOg2 — 'Satyajeet (@imSatyajeet18) April 8, 2019

Happpy Bday my favorite bunny(Allu Arjun) i can't explain how much i love you😘😘😍😍😍😘The real hero for me#AlluArjun #AlluArjunArmy #StylishStar #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/v4cQuhLO4r — Sibin K Sabu (@SibinksabuSKS) April 8, 2019

#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun Attitude level of #AlluArjun is just irreplaceable Stylish star for a Reason🔥🔥 Best dancer of south india WISH U ALL SUCCESS BUNNY🔥 Waiting for #AA19 & #AA20 pic.twitter.com/fEm9rPzNWz — Karthick Shivaraman (@ISkarthi) April 8, 2019

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. Post this, the actor has 3 intriguing projects in the pipeline, namely AA 19, AA 20 and ICON. Announced today on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, ICON will be written and directed by Sriram Venu and bankrolled by Raju.

Although Allu Arjun is a huge star in the movies, he likes to maintain his private life under wraps. The actor tied the knot with his wife Sneha 8 years ago and the duo is proud parents of two kids named Ayaan and Arha. Giving an insight into his joyful moments, Allu Arjun keeps sharing his heartwarming photos on his official Instagram account.

