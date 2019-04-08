Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Telugu actor Allu Arjun is counted amongst the most talented and hardworking actors of the industry. The actor is filled with talent and often proves his skills on-screen. On his 37th birthday let us take a look at some lesser-known fact about the actor.

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who is best known for delivering hit movies like Naa Naa Illu India, Duvvada Jagannadham, Naa Peru Surya, Sarrainodu, Race Gurram, today the hardworking actor turns 37. The allrounder is not only praised for his talent and phenomenal on-screen performances but is also recognised for his outstanding dance moves. The actor was initially launched by his father producer Allu Aravind and first appeared in Sukumar’s debut film Arya. His role and character were well praised by his fans and he also earned his first Filmfare Best Telugu actor nominations for his role. On the lovely actor’s birthday lets have a look at some lesser-known facts about the actor.

Firstly, many people know that the actor did his debut with the help of his father but actually, the hardworking actor first appeared in Vijetha when he was a child and shared the big screens with Chiranjeevi whose originally known as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad.

It is said that the Telugu star follows the Tamil actor Vijay and enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala. The actor also dubbed himself as Mallu Arjun. Not only this, the actor is the only artist that has all his films dubbed in Malayalam. The hardworking actor’s film Arya 2 had a long run at the theatres for about 100 days.

His talent is not only limited to acting and dancing and he also practices his passion for photography when he wants to de-stress himself from the workload. Though the actor has never revealed his photographs, he believes that photography is the only medium where he can express his emotions and feelings.

The talented man has a lot of things to practice in his alone time, but one of the most important facts of his life is not much aware to his fans. In an Interview, the actor revealed that before introducing himself on-screen, he learned animation as a backup option. He learned the technique in Hyderabad so as if he failed in the film industry he could have something to pursue after that.

The actor often praises his uncle Chiranjeevi and oftently regards him more than his own father in real. In an interview, he revealed that he is a big fan of Chiranjeevi and watches his film 15 times when the film happens to be his favourite.

