Arya actor Allu Arjun turned 36 today, one the most handsome and talented actors of the Telegu cinema, left no stone unturned to prove himself a multi-talented actor. He is a well-trained dancer as well as an actor. Arjun appeared as a child artist in Vijetha and as a dancer in Daddy. Further, he made his debut in Gangotri as an adult artist. Garnering much love from his fans, he has a huge fan following across the world. The actor soured new heights of success in a very short span of time. The kind of popularity and success he gained, every star dreams to achieve. The south star is popular with the girls and his acting makes him class apart.

Apart from it, The actor is known to spend his birthdays working towards a charitable trust or social cause rather than expending money in grand parties. Have a look in the top 10 photos of the Telegu star.

Arjun’s film Arya 2 had a 100-day theatrical run at the box office. His performance in Arya took him to the summit point of success and even his first nomination in the Best Actor Telugu category at Filmfare. He went on to winning a Special Jury trophy at Nandi Awards ceremony. Afterwards, the film was remade in several languages. Dhanush and Shriya Saran starred in the Tamil remake of the film which was called Kutty. Vedam was yet another film that goes up in the Hall of Fame. Bunny’s sense of humour is highly appreciable, the way he delivers his hilarious comic speech gives the audience a whole new reason to adore him.

Meanwhile, of the work front, Arjun’s next project #AA20 is currently talk of the town as he will be collaborating with the director after almost 9 years of working with him for Arya 2.

