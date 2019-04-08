Telugu actor Allu Arjun turns 36 today. He is one of the finest actors of the Telugu film industry and delivered a number of blockbuster hits. On his special day, check out the list of Allu Arjun's 5 best films.

South superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 36th birthday today. He was born on April 8, 1983, and is known as one of the big names in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun made his first appearance as a child artist in A. Kodandarami Reddy’s film Vijetha, starring Chiranjeevi in 1985. He made his acting career debut with Gangotri. Later, Sukumar’s film Arya was the big project which projected the limelight on him. For his role and acting skills, he was awarded Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Award nomination and he won a Special Jury award at the Nandi Awards ceremony. The film was a blockbuster hit and boosted his acting career. He also bagged 2 CineMAA Awards for Best Actor and Best Actor Jury.

More than 2.9 million people follow his on photo-sharing site Instagram and he has a huge fan following across the country. He has all the talent, popularity and stardom that one craves for as an actor.

The actor has delivered a number of blockbusters and we have listed his top 5 films for Allu Arjun fans:

Arya, 2004

The 2004 release, Arya was the first film in which Allu Arjun showed his acting skills. He was praised by the fans at the box-office as the film and makers made a huge profit. While it was a critically acclaimed film, which helped Allu Arjun to bag the Filmfare Best Telugu Actor nomination and won him a special jury award at the Nandi Awards.

Arya 2, 2009

The sequel of his superhit film Arya, Arya 2 was a blockbuster hit too. Fans praised Allu Arjun for his role in the film and the film turned out to be the most loved films. Just like the first part, Arya 2 also made a huge profit to the makers and collected more than 16 crores. Arya 2 was released in 1000 screens worldwide including the Malayalam version.

Julayi, 2012

After action and style, this film established Allu Arjun as one of the best dancers. The energy level he had throughout the film was enough to impress the audience. The film was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations banner. After the success of the film, makers decided it launch it in Malayalam as Gajapokkiri and in Hindi as Dangerous Khiladi by Goldmines Telefilms in 2013.

Race Gurram, 2014

Race Gurram is 4th on the list of Allu Arjun’s superhits, which were critically acclaimed too. It was 2014’s fifth highest-earning Telugu film. For Race Gurram, Allu Arjun clinched his 3rd Filmfare award for Best Telugu Actor.

Son of Satyamurthy, 2015

Son of Satyamurthy turned out as another Allu Arjun hits and received loads of love and appreciation. The film that managed to touch the audience’s hearts as it showcased familial relations and known as one of the finest work of Allu Arjun.

