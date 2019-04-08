Happy birthday Allu Arjun: The South superstar on his 36 birthday, announced details about his upcoming movie, Icon. Helmed by Sriram Venu, Allu Arjun will soon start shooting for the movie once he is done with the making of ongoing project, AA 20. Icon which will hit the theatres in 2020, is being bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Happy birthday Allu Arjun: On Allu Arjun’s 36 birthday, Sri Venkateswara Creations announced a new project of the South superstar who is going to play the lead role in the movie titled, Icon. Helmed by Sriram Venu, the cast and crew of the project will be released by the makers. Besides Icon, Arya actor is gearing up for Trivikram Srinivas directorial AA 19 and Sukumar’s AA 20. He will be romancing Rashmika Mandanna in AA 20. The project was announced by Mythri Movie Makers on March 4. According to reports, Allu Arjun has already started shooting for AA 20.

According to sources, Allu Arjun took time to sign the upcoming projects after his latest release named Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, failed to impress the audience and critics. Vakkantham Vamsi’s directorial, bankrolled by Sridhar Lagadapati, Sirisha Lagadapati, Bunny Vas, Sushil Choudhary and K. Nagendra Babu under the banners of Ramalakshmi Cine Creations, was released in May, last year. Although Allu Arjun, Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, R Sarathkumar, Thakur Anoop Singh, Boman Irani, Charuhasan, Nadhiya, Posani Krishna Murali, Ravi Kale starrer Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India earned Rs 10 crore at the box office and later managed to enter Rs 100 crore club, movie goers were not satisfied with the story line.

Allu Arjun who enjoys millions fan following on social media, celebrates his birthday with special children and even donates blood on his special day. Take a look at how Allu Arjun fans are showering their blessings and love to the birthday boy on Twitter:

#HappybirthdayAlluarjun @alluarjun One of The Most Stylish Hero In Tollywood as well as Best dancer. Love Your Screen presence and Attitude bro. Still #RingaRinga #Blockbuster #Supermachi Are in My playlist. Waiting For Your Next Movie bro. #HBDAlluArjunFromSuriyaFans pic.twitter.com/qztSaufdml — + (@ViperCineCrazer) April 8, 2019

Happy Birthday Stylish Star!! Your all movies are awesome but #SonOfSatramurthy is beyond Masterpiece & my Favourite ❤

Wish you many more such epics #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/m3rYV0sGbp — Khiladi_Harry (@Harry_khiladi) April 8, 2019

Allu Arjun made his acting debut as a child artist with Vijetha in 1985. His debut movie Gangotri garnered good digits at box office. Allu Arjun broke records after Arya hit theatres. Fans went crazy with his amazing performance in his first movie with Sukuram which was released in 2004.

Ever since the release of Arya, Allu Arjun has looked back to the hurdles he went through to become a South super star. He has movies like Paragu, Vedam, Race Gurram, Rudhramadevi and Sarraindu for he bagged Filmfare Awards.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More