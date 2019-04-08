Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: One of the most stylish actors of Telugu cinema, Allu Arjun has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, it has been announced that the actor will romance Dear Comrade actor Rashmika Mandanna in AA20. The actor also announced his upcoming film Icon.

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: As Telugu actor Allu Arjun rings in his 37th birthday, he has lots of interesting surprises in store for his fans. Along with announcing his upcoming film ICON, it has also been revealed that he will be seen romancing Rashmika Madndanna in an upcoming project titled AA20. Interestingly, AA20 will mark the 20th film of his film career that makes the film a special one. Helmed by Rangasthalam, Arya 2 and Arya and 100% Love fame director Sukumar, the film will be bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Confirming the development on her official Twitter account, Rashmika Mandanna said that she is very excited for the project. Before AA20, Rashmika is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dear Comrade. Slated for a theatrical release on May 22, the film marks the reunion of Rashmika with her Geetha Govindam co-actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Bharat Kamma and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The first song of Dear Comrade will be released today at 11.11 am.

On the occasion of his birthday, Allu Arjun has also revealed that he will star in the film Icon. Directed by Sriram Venu and bankrolled by Raju, the film was announced with the first poster of the movie. The actor was last seen in the film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India that was a dud at the box office.

Allu Arjun made his acting debut at the age of two with the film Vijetha and later rose to fame with her remarkable performances in films like Paragu, Vedam, Race Gurram, Rudhramadevi and Sarrainodu. The actor is the recipient of awards like Filmfare, CineMAA Awards, Nandi Awards and many more.

