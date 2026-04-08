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Home > Entertainment News > Allu Arjun Birthday Special: When The Pushpa Actor Was Trolled For His Looks

Allu Arjun Birthday Special: When The Pushpa Actor Was Trolled For His Looks

Helmed by Atlee, Raaka is billed as a high-budget pan-India sci-fi action drama. The film revolves around a reincarnation-driven narrative that spans multiple timelines. Allu Arjun is likely to take on the role of a powerful warrior and creature-like avatar.

Allu Arjun Birthday Special: When The Pushpa Actor Was Trolled For His Looks

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Last updated: April 8, 2026 15:16:45 IST

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Allu Arjun Birthday Special: When The Pushpa Actor Was Trolled For His Looks

Allu Arjun fans received an early morning treat on Wednesday as the makers of his upcoming film AA22xA6 announced its official title. The Atlee directorial stars Deepika Padukone alongside the Pushpa actor. The day also brings enough excitement to the Pushpa actor’s admirers as he celebrates his 44th birthday. But did you know that the South superstar was trolled for his looks after he made his debut in the early 2000s.

Allu Arjun Trolled Over Looks

Allu Arjun, who is Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Allu Ramalingaiah’s grandson, debuted with Gangotri in 2003.  Although social media did not exist back then, his glimpses from the film have till date been used to make memes. And, this was solely due to how the Telugu actor looked.

In a 2024 event as quoted by Hindustan Times, Allu Arjun mentioned that even though the movie was a commercial success, he did not get enough offers. He said, “Nen ekkado chudadaniki pedda goppa ga lenu anesi naku pedda great films raledu (Gangotri was a hit, but I didn’t look great, so good films didn’t come my way).”

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Raaka Title Poster Launch

Sun Pictures unveiled the title poster with a caption, “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka. Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits.” The makers added the name in different languages tagged Allu Arjun, Atlee and Deepika Padukone to the post. Previously, Allu Arjun dropped an update on the title announcement and said, “Title Poster tomorrow at 11 AM. #AA22xA6”

The poster features fur elements and tusk like visuals, suggesting an aggressive narrative. The golden ‘RAAKA’ title adds a grand cinematic feel. Allu Arjun appears in a bold avatar with a shaved head and thick beard. The actor’s intense gaze is a whole mood in itself.

Helmed by Atlee, Raaka is billed as a high-budget pan-India sci-fi action drama. The film revolves around a reincarnation-driven narrative that spans multiple timelines. Allu Arjun is likely to take on the role of a powerful warrior and creature-like avatar. His mission is to restore cosmic balance in a world threatened by ancient and primordial chaos.

Allu Arjun’s 44th Birthday

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun greeted a sea of fans who gathered outside his Hyderabad home for a midnight birthday toast. Videos from the event featured a huge crowd who chanted the Pushpa actor’s name. They waved mobile flashlights and cheered as the South superstar came out to meet them.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina Makes A Comeback On YouTube With ‘Still Alive’: Who Is He? Journey To Fame, Controversies And Net Worth

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Allu Arjun Birthday Special: When The Pushpa Actor Was Trolled For His Looks

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Allu Arjun Birthday Special: When The Pushpa Actor Was Trolled For His Looks
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Allu Arjun Birthday Special: When The Pushpa Actor Was Trolled For His Looks
Allu Arjun Birthday Special: When The Pushpa Actor Was Trolled For His Looks

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