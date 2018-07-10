Bollywood's 'sanskari Babuji' Alok Nath, who rose to fame with films like Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Pardes and many others, has turned 62 today. Alok Nath in his so far career has acted in more than 200 films and close to 30 television programmes. Alok Nath debut movie Gandhi in 1982 won the Academy Award for best picture.

Alok Nath, the actor who has always been known for his sanskari roles in a number of Bollywood films, has turned 62 today. Alok Nath through his iconic films made sure that the true beauty and values of Indian culture are conveyed to make generation aware how to celebrate Indian values and culture in true spirit. Alok Nath, apart from working in Bollywood films, also played important role in some of the leading Television series like Rishtey, Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

All these films made entry into the mid 90s and 2000, Alok Nath played the role of Babuji (Head of the family) in these films, which upheld the values of Indian culture and values. Alok Nath’s Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Pardes had been among the most loved ones by the audience. In fact, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun starring Alok Nath, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher along with other leading characters in the film, the movie still rules the heart of the audience. Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Hum Saath Saath Hai with its melodies songs, family values, have always shown the way of how Indian families should live.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun

Playing the role of Babuji in 1994 romantic-comedy starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun is still alive in peoples’ heart. The film was based on a joint family, how they celebrate happiness together and how much importance they give to the women, daughter in laws, surrounded by Indian culture and traditions promoting the culture of joint families in India. Alok Nath played the role of Babuji beautifully.

Hum Saath Saath Hai

Another family oriented film starring Salman Kha, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and almost the same cast which Hum Aapke Hai Kaun had, the film showed India culture values, how to remain united in the modern age and at a time when families had started going nuclear. In this also, Alok Nath played the role of Bapuji with perfection.

Pardes

Pardes, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhary and late Amrish Puri, based on Indian woman getting married to an NRI, and how a family head, again Alok Nath first feel a bit scared, doubtful on allowing her daughter to leave the country and also support her when she is surrounded with problem in a different country.

Maine Pyaar Kiya

In Maine Pyaar Kiya, Alok Nath as babuji showed how he supported her daughter when he falls in love with his friend’s son Salman Khan. However, after noticing this, his friends insults his daughter. The story takes turn when Salman Khan, his ffriend’sson, leaves his family and takes shelter at Alok Nath’s home. In this film also, Alok Nath played his part with utmost honesty and proved that he was bthe est choice for the rule.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Recently, Alok Nath stunned everyone when he played a 360-degree opposite role of a different kind of Babuji in his latest film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. In this film, his role was of a modern age Babuji or head of the family, who would drink with his friends, grandsons, remain cool and funny but still hold the family together.

