The Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, born on October 11, 1942, turns a year older today. Ending the 76th chapter of his life and starting the newer journey, this legend continues to rule a million hearts. Also titled as Sadi ka Mahanayak, Amitabh Bachchan is the rarest personality and to know him better on this special occasion, here the best unknown facts about him with the best of throwback photos.

Amitabh Bachchan, the man who needs no introduction, has lived his life in such a way that it has inspired a thousand minds and stolen a million hearts. The Angry Young man of Bollywood has featured in over 190 films in his career span of 50 years and continues to work with immense energy. On the occasion of his 76th birthday, here are the 10 unknown and surprising facts that every Amitabh fan should and must know! Not just this, we bring to the collection of his throwback photos with it.

1. Father of this megastar, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who was a famous Hindi poet wanted to name his son Inquilab but later, he was named Amitabh which means unending brilliance.

2. Before his acting skills came into limelight, Amitabh’s voice was quite adored by the filmmakers. He even debuted in the film industry as a voice narrator in the year 1969 for Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome. Popular director Satyajit Ray also used Amitabh Bachchan’s voice in his blockbuster Shatranj Ke Khiladi.

3. The king of Bollywood, surprisingly wanted to be an engineer or join the Indian Air Force before he got into the world of acting. How would Bollywood have been without his presence?

4. The man who initiated his career and got a break because of his captivating voice shockingly got rejected by All India Radio at that time.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 20 unforgettable movies of Bollywood’s Shahenshah

5. Amitabh Bachchan who charges crores for one role in a movie right now, earned 300 rupees as his first salary.

6. We all are aware that Zanjeer was BigB’s first official blockbuster. But very few of us are aware of the fact that Amitabh Bachchan gave 12 consecutive flop films before that first big hit. This is an apt example of try and try until you succeed.

7. How many of us know that this powerful surname that adds weight to his personality is not his own? Amitabh Bachchan’s real surname was Shrivastava. Harivanshrai Ji adopted this pen name Bachchan after which the whole family accepted it too.

8. The one-woman-man, husband of Jaya Bhaduri, Amitabh Bachchan is very rarely seen admiring beauty. But this one fact will shock you to the core as Amitabh was one of the judges for the Miss World Beauty Pageant of the year 1995.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional after hearing his mother’s audio clip as birthday surprise on KBC sets

9. Not many of us know the crisp relationship between the Bachchan Parivaar and the Kapoor Khandaan. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta is married to Nikhil Nanda. And Nikhil’s mother is late legend Raj Kapoor’s daughter.

10. The quirkiest fact of this special day is that Amitabh Bachchan is both a Righty and a Lefty. He can write equally well with both of his hands.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More