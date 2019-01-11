Happy Birthday Amrapali Dubey: On the occasion of Amrapali Dubey's 32nd birthday, Bhojpuri stars are uploading pictures with the diva to wish her a happy birthday. Recently an hour back rumored boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture with Amrapali Dubey where he is cutting a cake with her. He had captioned the picture as Happy Birthday sweetie followed by heart and cake emotions.

Happy Birthday Amrapali Dubey: One of the most adored jodis of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have made a mark in the industry with their sizzling on-screen chemistry and their compatibility. On the occasion of Amrapali Dubey’s 32nd birthday, Bhojpuri stars are uploading pictures with the diva to wish her a happy birthday. Recently an hour back rumored boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture with Amrapali Dubey where he is cutting a cake with her. He had captioned the picture as Happy Birthday sweetie followed by heart and cake emotions. In the picture, Amrapali Dubey was dressed in a simple red lace top whereas Dinesh was in a tracksuit. The picture in a short span of time has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jam-packed with wishes for the duo.

On the professional front, the duo will be soon seen sharing the silver screens in Nirahua Chalal London which is set to release on January 25, 2019, and is surely going to be a super hit movie! The duo will be seen this year in 5-6 Bhojpuri movies such as Sher A Hindustan, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh, Patna Junction, Bidai 2, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe. Amrapali Dubey started her career 5 years back with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani and since then their on-screen chemistry is loved by the fans.

Take a look at the adorable picture posted by Dinesh Lal Yadav for his best friend Amrapali Dubey on her birthday here:

