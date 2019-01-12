Happy Birthday Amrapali Dubey: Recently Bhojpuri singer Akshara Singh posted a picture with Aamrapali Dubey on the occasion of her 32nd birthday to shower her with love, kisses, and hugs on her very special day. In the photo, shared by Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a rose pink satin robe and has complemented her movie look with kohled eyes, red lipstick and an elegant bun whereas Akshara Singh has kept it casual in a gray t-shirt and jeans.

Happy Birthday Amrapali Dubey: The two leading ladies of the Bhojpuri cinema Aamrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh have once again taken the internet by storm with their latest picture. Recently Bhojpuri singer Akshara Singh posted a picture with Aamrapali Dubey on the occasion of her 32nd birthday to shower her with love, kisses, and hugs on her very special day. In the photo, shared by Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a rose pink satin robe and has complemented her movie look with kohled eyes, red lipstick, and an elegant bun whereas Akshara Singh has kept it casual in gray t-shirt and jeans. Though they both haven’t starred in the same movie together but have done a few item numbers, stage shows together and oh boy! they sure make a good team!

Talking about Amrapali Dubey’s 32nd birthday many fans and stars wished the star on her bday and even Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture with co-star on her special occasion. The picture has already garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for their chemistry! On a professional note, Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in her upcoming movie- Nirahua Chalal London which is slated to release this month. Among other movies where Amrapali Dubey will star are- Sher Singh, Sher A Hindustan, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Bidai 2, among others.

Take a look at Akshara Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s post for Aamrapali Dubey here:

