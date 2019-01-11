Happy birthday Amrapali Dubey: The Nirahua Hindustani 3 star Amrapali Dubey is the heart and soul of the Bhojpuri film industry. The stunning diva who began her acting career 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani, turns 32 today i.e. January 11. Take a look at the 5 best Bhojpuri songs of Amrapali Dubey on her special day.

Happy birthday Amrapali Dubey: The Nirahua Hindustani 3 star Amrapali Dubey is the heart and soul of the Bhojpuri film industry. The stunning diva who began her acting career 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani, turns 32 today i.e. January 11. Ever since the beauty has made her acting career in the industry, she has won the millions of hearts with her amazing performances in movies like Patna Se Pakistan, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.

Not just the film industry, Amrapali Dubey has also been seen essaying the role of the main protagonist in Indian television shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. Apart from ruling the movies and Indian television industry with her sexy dance moves, she is also the Internet sensation. Well, the gorgeous lady never misses a chance of impressing her fans with beautiful photos and sultry videos. Take a look at how Nirahua Hindustani actor impressed us with her sensuous dance moves:

Film : Raja Babu

Singer : Kalpana, Alok Kumar, Khusboo Jain

Song : Matha Fail Ho Gail

Song : Aamrapali Tohare Khatir

Singer : Indu Sonali, Anuj Tiwari

Movie : Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega

Song : Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani

Singer : Pravesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali

Song : Karela Man Pat Jayi

Movie : Aashik Aawara

Singer : Dinesh Lal Yadav, Kalpana

Song : Tani Chhoo La

Singer : Kalpana, Om Jha

Movie : Beta

