Happy Birthday Amrapali Dubey: One of the most beautiful actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Aamrapali Dubey has once again taken Instagram by storm with her drop dead gorgeous looks, sexy dance moves, and her sensuous avatar. The Bhojpuri sensation started her career 5 years back in the Bhojpuri industry with Nirahua Hindustani sequels opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and since then she has never looked back and now has a massive fan following of 500k plus followers on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Recently, Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her latest song from her movie Nirahua Chalal London which is set to release this month on jaunty 25, 2019. The song Chehra Tohar has garnered 400k plus views on the video sharing platform YouTube and the count seems unstoppable.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey has one busy year with back to back movies with Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and rumored boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav. The movies are- Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Sher Singh, Bidai 2, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha Mahabali among others. As the Bhojpuri sensations turn 32 today here are her top 10 Bhojpuri movies which mere blockbuster hits at the box office the year.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 Border Nirahua Rickshawala 2 Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar Nirahua Hindustani Patna Se Pakistan Nirahua Chalal Sasural Mokama 0 Kilometer Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke

