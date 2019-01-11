Happy birthday Amrapali Dubey: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey turns 32 today! The stunning lady who began her acting career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with movies like Lallu ki Laila, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural and Sher Singh. As we all know, how active Amrapali Dubey on her official Instagram handle is. Here are the 10 most beautiful photos of Nirahua Hindustani star.

Happy birthday Amrapali Dubey: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey turns 32 today i.e. January 11! The regional film industry is definitely blessed with one of the finest actors in Amrapali Dubey who knows how to keep her huge fan following updated about her personal and professional life. From her amazing performances in movies like Nirahua Hindustani to sultry dance moves in songs like Tohar Khatir, Hamara choliya meh with rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav, Dubey is undoubtingly the heart and soul of Bhojpuri cinema.

The stunning lady who began her acting career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, has blockbuster films like Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke under her belt. When it comes to working, the gorgeous lady has never disappointed her audience ever since her debut movie the hit the theatres. On Amrapali Dubey’s birthday, we have jotted her 10 best photos from her official Instagram account where is see is often seen posting and updating the latest news about her.

Take a look at 10 most beautiful photos of Nirahua Hindustani actor:

On professional front, Amrapali Dubey will be seen sharing screens with Pawan Singh in the upcoming love saga Sher Singh. She will also star in Prince Singh Rajput’s Bidai. Apart from that, Dubey will yet again share the frame with her good friend Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More