Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor wishes love of her life with a cute message on social media. On the 35 birthday of Anand Ahuja, take a look at the 11 cute photos of love birds and B-Town's star couple Sonam-Anand Ahuja. Apart from wifey Sonam, Fanney Khan actor and birthday boy Anand Ahuja's father-in-law Anil Kapoor too took to his official Twitter account to wish son-in-law and wrote, "You are already having a hell of a year and I hope the coming years are filled with even more success & happiness."

From them being caught by shutterbugs at the foreign streets to their grand star-studded wedding photos, the beautiful love story with fairytale wedding is not hidden from us all. As its hubby Anand Ahuja’s birthday, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding took to her official Instagram account to pour love. With series of photos, Sanju star was quoted saying,”To the love of my life and the kindest gentlest soul I know, a very, very happy birthday! You make my world better and I’m so blessed you were born today,” Well, ever since the two love birds have got hitched, their photos and videos simply give us couple goals. While the cuties are busy celebrating the 35 birthday of Anand at his hometown in New Delhi, father-in-law took to his social media to express love and shower blessings to son-in-law on his special day.

The actor who is all set to entertain his huge fan followings with the upcoming movie Fanney Khan was quoted saying “You’ve chased your dreams & now you’re living them! Doesn’t get better than this! Happy Birthday, Anand Ahuja. You are already having a hell of a year and I hope the coming years are filled with even more success & happiness! Never let that spark fade! Love always.”

Take a look at 11 cute photos of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja:

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan looks like a cup of vanilla ice-cream in this new photo!

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: Tweeple pour out wishes for Modern Rafi

ALSO READ: Confirmed! Katrina Kaif replaces Priyanka Chopra for Salman Khan-starrer Bharat

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More