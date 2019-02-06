Happy birthday Angad Bedi: Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi's son, Angad Bedi is known for his amazing performances in movies like Soorma, FALTU, Tiger Zinda Hai and Pink. The man who broke millions of hearts after posting his mesmerising wedding pictures with gorgeous Neha Dhupia on May 10, 2018. As the model turned actor is celebrating his 36th birthday today, take a look at the adorable pictures of star couple:

Happy birthday Angad Bedi: The FALTU actor turns 36 today i.e. February 6! The handsome Soorma star who made us fall in love with his character in the Diljit Dosanjh starrer, began his career with modelling. The tall, handsome Delhi boy who is the son of noted Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, made his acting debut with Kaya Taran in 2004. His work came to limelight after he played the role of Rajveer Singh in Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. He then featured in Ali Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi as Sid and Namit Khanna in Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides that, he has appeared in 24 and Inside Edge. He has also hosted Extraa Innings T20 Pre-show, Emotional Atyachar and Cook Na Kaho.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s surprising wedding photos were talk of the town just few months ago before before their princess Mehr Dhupia Bedi was born. The star couple, who was barely spotted together by the shuterbugs sudendly came up with a beautiful treat for their fans on May 10, last year. Well, their beauty personifying pictures from their wedding day to that beautiul moment when their daughter came to this world, will simply give you couple goals and force you to believe in love again. Take a look at the 10 most adorable photos of Angad Bedi with his wifey Neha Dhupia on his birthday:

Also take a look at some of Angad Bedi’s solo pictures that set the Internet on fire after they were posted on photo-sharing app:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More