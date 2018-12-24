Bollywood's superstar Anil Kapoor turns a year older today, completing 62 years of his life. Growing like wine, Anil Kapoor has now become handsome than ever. There is no denying in it that fashionista Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have got their glam veins from daddy cool Anil Kapoor.

Having a massive number of hits under his name, Anil Kapoor continues to be the young energetic Lakhan of Bollywood

Even after 4 decades of his unbelievable and exotic performances, Anil Kapoor drives his fans crazy for a single signature move of him. Well, other than the super-cool attitude of senior Kapoor, there are a lot more unknown facts that the fans are not aware of!

On the occasion of Mr India’s birthday, we have churned out and brought the best 5 unknown and interesting facts about him. Let’s roll!

1. Not many of his fans know that Anil Kapoor’s famous character Mr India was not offered to him first. Yes! The makers first went to Amitabh Bachchan and then Rajesh Khanna. It was after these stars rejected the offer that Anil bagged it and shot to fame.

2. Like all other super-stars, Anil Kapoor has also witnessed the lows of life. In one of those phases, he had to even work in Raj Kapoor’s garage to earn a living.

3. The fashion enthusiast family of Anil Kapoor and glam sisters Rhea Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor have got their roots from their mother Sunita Bambhani who was a famous costume designer.

4. One of the amazing unknown talents of the actor includes classical singing as he is a trained semi-classical singer.

5. One of the finest actors of the industry, Anil Kapoor was rejected by Pune Film Institute, which indeed could not stop him from becoming a super-star!

6. To make the scene look real, the dedicated actor once asked Jackie Shroff to actually slap him so that the shot comes out real. That shot took around 32 slaps and hence proved that Anil Kapoor is a man of hard-work!

