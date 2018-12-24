A bona fide actor, performer and the father of three individuals who are trying to make a mark in the Bollywood industry, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turns a year older today on December 24, 2018. With his impeccable performances in films like Mashaal, Meri Jung, Tezaab, Lamhe, Beta, Virasat, Biwi No. 1. Taal, Pukar, Race and Welcome followed by International appearances in Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible, the 62-year-old actor has time and again proved that he is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry.

However, apart from being a talented actor and a hands-on father, what many do not know about Anil Kapoor is that he is a fashion enthusiast at heart. While the actor might be ageing on the cards, his style game gives all leading actors of Bollywood a run for their money and his Instagram account is a proof of it.

Have a look at some of Anil Kapoor’s uber-stylish looks here:

@kapoor.sunita ❤️ Repost from @officialhumansofbombay – “A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me––that’s when I first spoke to her & fell in love with her voice! Soon after, we met at a party––there was just something about her. We started talking & became friends. We used to discuss this other girl I liked – you know, if I like her or she likes me? Then suddenly that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken – our friendship strengthened because of that! Little did I know that Sunita was the one all along – we started dating organically. It’s not like in the movies––I didn’t ask her to be my girlfriend––we both just knew. She was from a liberal family––a banker’s daughter with a modelling career & I was bekaar! She didn’t care who I was or what my profession is – none of it mattered! I lived in Chembur & she lived on Nepeansea road – it took me an hour to reach by bus. She would start screaming, ‘No come fast by cab!’ & I’d say ‘Arrey I don’t have money’ then she’d say ‘Just come na’ & pay for my cab! We dated for 10 years––we travelled and grew together. She was always clear that she won’t enter the kitchen. If I said ‘cook’ I’d get a kick! I knew I needed to become something before asking her to marry me. I went through the struggle of not getting work, but she supported me unconditionally. So when I got my first break, ‘Meri Jung’ I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come…I can get married! So I called Sunita & said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ & the next day, we were married! I went for shoot 3 days later & madam went abroad on our honeymoon…without me! Honestly, she knows me better than I know me. We’ve built our life; our home together. We’ve raised 3 kids & been through ups and downs. But I feel like we’re finally dating now – romantic walks & dinners have just begun! We’ve been together 45 years––45 years of friendship, love & companionship. They don’t make people like her anymore. She’s the perfect mother, perfect wife & the reason I wake up every morning, motivated. You know why? When I ask her, ‘Arrey, yesterday only gave you so much money’ she says, ‘Woh sab khatam ho gaya..

Dil walo ki dilli… aa gaye hai #FanneyKhan

To extend heartwarming wishes to her dad, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes photo from their upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga in which they will also be sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. Reflecting at the year gone by, Sonam thanked him for all his teachings of love, progressive ideals and morals.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Race 3. Post this, he will be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal.

We wish the actor a very Happy Birthday!

