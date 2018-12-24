Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has turned 62 today on December 24. Known as a versatile actor, the actor is also a fashion enthusiast and never fails to make a mark with his impressive style statement. One look at his Instagram profile and one can gauge that Anil Kapoor gives the next-gen stars a tough run for their money when it comes to fashion.

A bona fide actor, performer and the father of three individuals who are trying to make a mark in the Bollywood industry, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turns a year older today on December 24, 2018. With his impeccable performances in films like Mashaal, Meri Jung, Tezaab, Lamhe, Beta, Virasat, Biwi No. 1. Taal, Pukar, Race and Welcome followed by International appearances in Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible, the 62-year-old actor has time and again proved that he is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry.

However, apart from being a talented actor and a hands-on father, what many do not know about Anil Kapoor is that he is a fashion enthusiast at heart. While the actor might be ageing on the cards, his style game gives all leading actors of Bollywood a run for their money and his Instagram account is a proof of it.

To extend heartwarming wishes to her dad, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes photo from their upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga in which they will also be sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. Reflecting at the year gone by, Sonam thanked him for all his teachings of love, progressive ideals and morals.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Race 3. Post this, he will be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal.

We wish the actor a very Happy Birthday!

