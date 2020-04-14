The diva of the television industry Anita Hassanandani has her birthday today. Anita can ace it up in all types of dresses she wears. She has given all of us fashion goals. Read the article and check out her finest pictures.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Anita Hassanandani is one of the most fashionable divas of the television industry even at the age of 39. She has always set up many fashion goals for her fans as her fashion game is always on point. She has set up many fashion trends as her role of Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and not only in that she has set trends even in her personal life as well.

The diva’s social media look will tell you what can you can wear for the next given occasion. If we have a look at the blouses of Anita we will see that they have such fancy cut out and looks so amazing on her.on just the blouse even the sarees which she wears are fancier. The star lits up the place not only in traditional clothes and equally makes it rock in her western wears.

Today is the birthday of the Diva. She shared a video on her Instagram in which his husband Rohit Reddy is preparing kheer for her birthday. She wrote the caption of the post as It’s her birthday and Mr. Husband has prepared the world’s best Kheer. She even thanked her husband in the caption. Not only this even told about the recipe in her video. She was looking extremely adorable in the video Lets take a look at the finest pictures from her Instagram.

