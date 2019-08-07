Happy Birthday Anjana Singh: Bhojpuri sensation today is on cloud nine and she cant keep calm because it's her birthday today, from both the world her fans her wishing her on this special day of hers, no only fans but Indian Cricket Kuldeep Yadav also wished her in the most beautiful way anyone could ever do, watch video!

Happy Birthday Anjana Singh: Anjana Singh the stunner of Bollywood turns a year older today and with that her charm increases every year, she is one of the most ravishing and sexy actresses any film industry could have. The diva with her killer looks and sultry dance moves has won millions of heart.

The diva debuted in 2012 with the film Ek Aur Faulad and with that the lass become overnight star and recognized by the many filmmakers, with that her dreams go wings and back to back she gave hits like Sanki Daroga, Khiladi (2016 film), Love Aur Rajneeti, Dabang Aashiq, Hero Gamchawala, Bihari Rikshawala, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and many more to go in her hit list.

The diva got many wishes by her fans and not only just fans but Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav also greeted her by posting a video of wishing her, no doubt the hottie rules over the million hearts and no one can get away with her talismanic persona. The diva with ace acting skill bagged many awards like Best Actress Viewers Choice and Best Actress.

On the professional front, Anjana Singh has given many hit songs with ace actor Ravi Kishan, the on-screen chemistry creates magic on the silver screen and Anjana acts as a charmer for Bhojpuri films. Bhojpuri filmmakers also know the truth that one song of hers and all audiences automatically glue to the screens. Indeed she is the most appealing and alluring actress of Bhojpuri cinemas.

Here are the top 10 best movies of Anjana Singh which will make her love all over again

