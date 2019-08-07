Happy Birthday Anjana Singh: From Bhojpuri songs to movies, Anjana Singh turns 29 years old today. The Bhojpuri sensation never misses an opportunity to woo her fans with her hot clicks! See photos

Happy Birthday Anjana Singh: Anjana Singh is an Indian film actress who predominantly works for the Bhojpuri cinema. As the actress turns a year older today lets take a look at some of the interesting facts about the sizzling Bhojpuri bombshell. Born on August 7, 1990, Anjana Singh hails from a Rajput family. Born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh, India, Anjana Singh works mainly in the Bhojpuri cinema and television industry.

Anjana Singh made her acting debut with Ek Aur Faulad in 2012 and her Bhojpuri television show debut was with Bhag Na Bache Koi. Among featuring with many A-listers of Bhojpuri industry, Anjana Singh has worked in more than forty Bhojpuri films and danced in more than fifteen!

In a span of seven years, Anjana Singh has paved a way for herself in the cinema. Lets take a look at some of her movies here- Kaisan Piyawa Ke Charitar Ba, Raja Ji I Love You, Saansar, truck Driver, Hathkadi, Andhi toofan, Pyaar Mohabat Zindabad, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Dil Lagal duppata Wali se, Ek Nirahua Sarfira, Garda, Bahrani, Lagi Tohse Lagan, Bihari Rickshawala, Ladaai, and many more.

From working with Dinesh Lal Yadav, to Khesari Lal Yadav to Manoj Tiwari to Ravi Kishan, Anjana Singh has worked with all the Bhojpuri celebrities.

