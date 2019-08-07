Anjana Singh, who will be next seen in Chor Machaye Shor, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Shakti

Happy birthday Anjana Singh: Popular Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh has turned a year older today—August 7 and as the Bhojpuri dancing diva and social media sensation celebrates her birthday, all the celebs from across the country have been pouring in birthday wishes for the Bhojpuri hotcake.

After Bhojpuri actresses such as Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee, Poonam Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit, Shubhi Sharma, among many others, Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav wished the actress a very happy birthday.

The Indian spinner took to Instagram and shared an adorable video in which he is seen wishing Anjana Singh a very happy birthday. Birthday girl Anjana Singh shared Kuldeep’s video on her own Instagram account and thanked him for his lovely and adorable wishes. The video has gone viral on social media and fans are wondering if something is cooking between the two.

Many other Bhojpuri celebrities also took to their respective Instagram handles and wished the Bhojpuri dancing sensation a very happy birthday. Anjana Singh is one of the sexiest and hottest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

She made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in the year 2012 and has been winning our hearts with her phenomenal performances in Bhojpuri movies such as Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz, Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Badla Hindustani Ka, Maai Ke Biruwa, Shiva Banal Don, Sanki Daroga, Nagraj, and many such films.

Anjana Singh is also a social media sensation with more than 395,000 followers on the photo-sharing app. Anjana Singh keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on social media which break the Internet in no time and go viral on social media.

Anjana Singh, who will be next seen in Chor Machaye Shor, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Shakti which the directorial venture of Bhojpuri director Ravi Sinha.

