Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh, who is one of the most sensational actresses and dancers in the Bhojpuri movie industry celebrates her 29th birthday today and on her special and big day, all her friends from the Bhojpuri film industry took to their respective social media accounts and wished the actress a very happy birthday and a long and prosperous life!

One of the closest friends from the Bhojpuri movie industry, Poonam Dubey shared an adorable video with Anjana Singh on her official Instagram account to wish the actress a very happy birthday.

In the video, we see Poonam Dubey dressed in an orange crop top with blue denim shorts and Anjana Singh looks adorable in a blue check shirt, white crop top and denim shorts. They are both singing and dancing in the video.

Sharing the video, Poonam Dubey wished the gorgeous and cute Anjana Singh a very happy birthday! Another close friend of the Sanki Daroga actress, Rani Chatterjee also took to her Instagram and shared a story with birthday girl Anjana Singh wishing her a very happy birthday!

Another Bhojpuri actress and Anjana Singh friend Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit took to her Instagram and shared a story with birthday girl Anjana Singh wishing the hot cake of the Bhojpuri movie industry a very happy birthday.

In the photo, we see Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit dressed in a sexy white dress and Anjana Singh looks stunning in a yellow and blue sit with black shades. Other celebs to wish Anjana Singh a very happy birthday are Gunjan Pandat, Dinesh Lal Yadav, among many others.

Anjana Singh has worked in several Bhojpuri movies and is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry who is known for her killer and sizzling dance moves.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App