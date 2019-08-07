Happy birthday Anjana Singh: Bhojpuri dancing queen Anjana Singh turns a year older today and on her 29th birthday, let us have a look at 5 of her best songs!

Bhojpuri queen and Internet sensation Anjana Singh has turned a year older today! The popular actress from the Bhojpuri movie industry has turned 29 years old today and all her fans from across the country are wishing her a very happy birthday and a long and healthy life.

Anjana Singh is one of the most popular actresses who has worked in Bhojpuri television shows and movies. She is not only a phenomenal actress but also a breathtaking dancer. Her songs and item numbers from Bhojpuri movies go viral on the Internet in no time and they garner millions of views on video-sharing platform YouTube.

Anjana Singh, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry, has worked with all the big and popular actors from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, and many such top-notch actors. On her special day, let us have a look at 5 of her hot, sexy and sultry songs which will set your screens on fire!

Raja Ji Chal Gayele Sata Mein

Lagale Tu Ang Sajna

Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein

Hothwa Ke Laliya

Panchayat Bhawan Janeman Lageloo

Anjana Singh has starred in a number of Bhojpuri movies as well as Bhojpuri television shows. She made her debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry in 2012 with Ek Aur Faulad and later starred in big budget Bhojpuri films such as Kaisan Piyawa Ke Charitar Ba, Raja Ji I Love You, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Khoon Bhari Hamaar Maang, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Karela Klamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Lagi Tohse Lagan, among many others.

Anjana Singh is a social media star with a massive fan base on Instagram.

