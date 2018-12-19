Happy Birthday Ankita Lokhande: Telly actor Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika, ringed in birthday last night in Mumbai. The birthday bash witnessed the presence of actors like Kangana Ranaut, Mouni Roy, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sanjeeda Sheikh and many more. Before Manikarnika, Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her stint in Zee Tv's show Pavitra Rishta.

Television turned Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande turns a year older today, i.e December 19. After the much-anticipated trailer launch of her debut film Manikarnika with Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, Ankita threw a star-studded birthday bash last night. Held in Mumbai, the party saw actors like Kangana Ranaut, Mouni Roy, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Arjun Bijlani and many others in attendance.

At the event, Ankita was seen dazzling in a red sequined dress and black heels that she styled with minimal makeup and middle-parted straight hair. Kangana, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a sheer flowy dress with a peach lining. The actor completed her look with minimal makeup and white strappy heels. Mouni Roy, who made her Bollywood debut with Gold, was spotted wearing a glittery black dress and black boots that she styled with a red snake-print leather bag.

Telly actor Sanjeeda Shaikh turned up for the birthday bash in a white high-neck shirt with a yellow striped half jacket and matching shorts and completed the look with pink-toned makeup. All in all, Ankita’s birthday bash was low on the fashion quotient and could not impress the fashion critics. Several inside photos and videos of the bash have made their way on social media and are going viral.

Have a look at the photos and videos here:

In Manikarnika, Ankita Lokhande will be seen essaying the role of Jhalkari bai. The trailer that was launched yesterday has received a mixed reaction from the audience. Based on the bravery and valour of the queen of Jhansi, Manikarnika will hit the screens on January 25. As per the buzz around the film, Manikarnika is expected to break several records at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More