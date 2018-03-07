Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is best known for his phenomenal contribution to Indian cinema and has worked in over 500 films, turned a year older on Wednesday. The iconic star has been an inspiration to a lot of people through his talk show Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai where he spoke about his struggles and made people believe in the fact that if you work towards your dreams, your destiny can change overnight.

May it be a comic role, a serious role or a role of a villain, if any actor in Bollywood can nail any given character in a film, then it is veteran actor Anupam Kher. The most lovable actor has turned a year older on Wednesday. Be it the comic role in films like Judwaa, Hum Apke Hain Kaun or a serious role in films like A Wednesday or Special 26, Anupam Kher has donned all roles like a true hero. It is known to all that Kher made his debut playing an old man when he was just 29. However, while there would be actors who would see this as a disadvantage, Kher took it in his pace and made the most of the opportunities he got from this time forth.

When we saw him playing a negative role in films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai or Karma, it was known that Anupam Kher is not stuck to a single forte. In a career spanning over three decades, Kher has marvelously done over 500 films and although he might have never been the hero but he was always the actor who was necessary when a director wanted to build up a good cast for a perfect story. It was his choice of roles and specially the variety of roles which made him an outstanding actor.

He has also been an inspiration to a lot of people through his talk show Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai where he spoke about his struggles and made people believe in the fact that if you work towards your dreams, your destiny can change overnight. He has been an inspiration to many, is a living legend and one of the most versatile actors of all times. Anupam Kher is a very special gift to Indian cinema.

