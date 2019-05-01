Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has turned a year older today, Having made her debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka has proved her acting mettle in films like Band Baaja Baarat, PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK and many more.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: With her unconventional film choices, impeccable acting skills, an upfront personality and effortless styling, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has not just carved a space for herself in the entertainment industry but also in the heart of fans. From playing a girl next door in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Band Baaja Baarat, a female wrestler in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a ghost in Pari to a journalist in PK and Sanju, she has proved her versatility with a wide range of roles.

As phenomenal an actor she is, Anushka is also a fashionista. From chic airport looks, red carpet looks to making heads turn in ethnic attire, the actor has time and again left the fashion critics impressed with her style choices. It is her on-screen charm and stunning looks that makes her one of the most desirable and best-dressed actors of Bollywood.

Take a look at 20 photos of Anushka Sharma that will surely leave you spell-bound:

Along with making a mark in coveted lists like Forbes India’s Celebrity 100, Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 and many more for an illustrious career in acting, Anushka has also ventured into production with her banner Clean Slate Films and owns her own fashion label named Nush, making her an entrepreneur in true might.

An inspiration for young girls, Anushka Sharma has also pointed out pay parity at in the film industry and actively extends her support to animal rights. With this, her adorable chemistry with husband and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is the talk of the town. Whenever the duo shares their stunning photos, they manage to make hearts melt and make fans go gaga over them. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017.

