Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most hardworking actors of the industry. Starting from her on-screen presence to her social media clicks, the actor is known for her work. Moreover, her style game is also something for which she is often praised for. Today, the actor turns 31. The actor was born on May 1, 1988, and today she has become one of the most followed actors of the industry. Some time back, the actor got married to cricketer Virat Kohli in a secret wedding style in Italy.

The couple surprised her fans by sharing their wedding pictures on December 11, 2017 evening and since then the couple leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to her fans. Rather it is a cricket stadium or an award function, the duo supports each other in every thick and thin. Anushka is often sported accompanying Virat in various cricket tours and together they leave no celebration.

In an interview, the actor quoted that she is married to the greatest batsman in the world. She further continued saying that both of them are very awkward towards their fame and sometimes need their own cocoon. She further revealed that they don’t see each other as two different people.

Anushka Sharma is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. The actor did her debut with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan and further rose to fame by appearing in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Sultan and many more. Due to her hard work and talent, some of her films also ranked among the highest-grossing films in India.

Not only this, but she is also serving as an ambassador for various brands and products and also launched her own brand Nush. Moreover, the actor is also regular in hitting the gym and keeps updating her huge fan base about her upgrades.

On her birthday here are some adorable pictures of the couple:

