Allah Rakha Rehman aka AR Rehman has turned 52 today. Dubbed as the music maestro, this exceptional artist has taken the Indian film and music industry to new heights and people always fall short of words when it comes to complimenting his superiority. He has been awarded several awards and accolades including world’s most prominent and prolific film music composer by Time, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South among others.

He has also been awarded with the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India, Padma Bhushan. Besides this, every individual can relate to his music as it strikes straight to our heart. Millenials are familiar with his remarkable compositions in the films Roja, Bombay, Saathiya, Slumdog Millionaire and Maa Tujhe Salaam, (Album), which have given him worldwide popularity. Besides this, he has given us thousands of others harmonies to make us all fall in love with him.

Zariya: Coke Studio

2. Urvashi Urvashi: Hum Se Hai Muqabala

3. Dil Se Re: Dil Se

4. Jai Ho: Slumdog Millionaire

5. Roobaroo: Rang De Basanti

6. Kun Faya Kun: Rockstar

7. Arziyan: Delhi 6

8. Maa Tujhe Salaam

9. Patakha Guddi: Highway

10. Chanda Re Chanda Re: Sapnay

