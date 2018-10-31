Born on October 31, 1982, Arjun Bijlani turned a year older today. The handsome hunk of the small screen is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Arjun started his career in acting with the big banner of Balaji Telefilms and is currently on the peak of success. Playing the role of Deep Raichand in a thriller drama Ishq Mein Marjawan these days, he is basking a lot of appreciation.

Born on October 31, 1982, Arjun Bijlani turned a year older today. The handsome hunk of the small screen is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Arjun started his career in acting with the big banner of Balaji Telefilms. He featured for a youth-targeted show Kartika on Hungama TV. After his debut as a young actor, Arjun appeared in many shows. Be it his remarkable acting skills or his hot and happening looks, Arjun gained a lot of popularity and bagged a kitty full of projects. Some of his popular shows include Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Although the actor shot to fame with his role as Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum, he performed excellently in other shows too.

The hard work and talent of Bijlani also made him achieve his ticket to Bollywood. Yes! This handsome hunk debuted on silver screen with his film Direct Ishq which was released on 19 February 2016. The charming face and loving smile make him a favourite of many girls out there. With all the freshness his has on his face, no one can guess that he is a father already. Arjun got married to his longtime girlfriend Neha Swami in the year 2013 and got blessed with a baby boy, Ayaan Bijlani.

Arjun’s role in Naagin alongside Mouni Roy was also loved by fans. Later he also flaunting his dancing talent in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Suvreen Chawla. Currently, he is portraying the role of Deep Raichand in a thriller drama Ishq Mein Marjawan aired on Colors TV.

Well, other than his impressive acting skills, Arjun enjoys a massive fanbase of 2.7 million on Instagram for obvious reasons. The stunning personality and the handsome looks are enough to sway his fans. There are many sexy and hot photos of him on his Instagram gallery that will leave you breathless. Have a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More