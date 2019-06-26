Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: After having back to back two superhit films Arjun Kapoor had a series of failures apart from 2016 release Ki & Ka with Kareena Kapoor. The movie was a blockbuster hit. As the actor turns 34 today take a look at his journey inside. See pics

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor who started his career with Parineeti Chopra starrer Ishaqzaade turned a year older today and currently is spending his 34th birthday with beloved Malaika Arora in New York.

The Punjabi boy who is the son of movie producer Boney Kapoor, Mona Shourie and nephew to Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, stepson of Sridevi and brother to Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor used to be an assistant director and producer before stepping into the acting industry.

He has been an assistant director cum producer in several films such as 2003- Kal Ho Na Ho, 2009 thriller Salman Khan starrer Wanted and made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012 for which he even bagged nomination for the best male debut. However, he rose to fame with 2014 coal bandit thriller Gunday with Ranveer Singh.

Apart from being a full-time actor, a gym enthusiast Arjun Kapoor is also the co-owner of the ISL team FC Pune and has supported and endorsed initiatives such as earth hour and during the time of 2014-15, Arjun was also the Indian ambassador of WWF.

Some of his other movies are- Aurangzeb, Gunday, 2 States, Finding Fanny, Tevar, Ki & Ka, HAlf Girlfriend, Mubarkan, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Namastey England, Zero and many more. On the work front, The 34-year-old is currently enjoying the success of his movie India’s most wanted and will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar and Panipat

