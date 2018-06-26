Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor: Arjun turns 33 today, June 26! The actor who started his career in 2012 with blockbuster Ishaqzaade starring Parineeti Chopra is currently busy shooting for upcoming romantic comedy-drama Namaste England. Take a look at the throwback photos of Arjun Kapoor that proves how much he loves his family.

Arjun Kapoor is one of the finest Bollywood stars in the Kapoor khandaan after paternal uncle Anil Kapoor. The Ishaqbaaz actor was just 27 when he lost his beloved mother, the known entrepreneur Mona Shourie Kapoor. The actor often shares pictures of his mother on his official Instagram account. Recently the star shared an emotional note for mother Mona on social media stating that he never got a chance to walk with her mother on the red carpet. The heart-warming message further said, “I’m certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys.”

Arjun Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with his debut film Ishaqzaade which was a superhit in 2012. Before making an acting debut, the actor had worked as an assistant director and assistant producer for Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Wanted (2009). He has worked for films like 2 states starring Shraddha Kapoor, Ali Abaaz Zafar’s Gunday, sharing the screen with good friends Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

Being the only son of popular film producer Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor has transformed into a handsome man since 2012. Take a look at the throwback photos of doting son and brother that proves how much he loves his parents and cousins.

Here are some unseen childhood photos of birthday boy Arjun Kapoor and family:

The Mubarakan actor was once quoted saying that Sonam Kapoor is his favourite cousin because both are of similar age and have gone together to the same school. The actor from the beginning has been very protective about Veere the Wedding star Sonam Kapoor and will always do the same throughout his life.

Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Namaste England starring Parineeti Chopra is as per sources is a sequel of Namaste London. Vipul Amrutlal Shah directed movie was earlier scheduled to release in December but the movie will now hit the floors on October 19th.

