Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, Arjun's family and friends including Anshula, Sonam, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif among many others have shared heartfelt wishes.

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: From his debut film Ishqzaade to his latest release India’s Most Wanted, actor Arjun Kapoor has come a long way in Bollywood. While he is yet to get critical acclaim for his performances, Arjun is one of the most loved actors in the Indian film industry. As he turns a year older today, his family and family are leaving no opportunity to make him feel special and loved. Be it a heartfelt post by sister Anshula to a throwback post by his chachu Anil Kapoor, Arjun is evidently the heart of his family and these posts are proof.

Walking down the memory lane, Anshula Kapoor has shared a throwback photo of Arjun on her official Instagram account. In the caption, Anshula wrote that he has the biggest heart and she is so grateful to have him in his life. She thanked him for his unquestioning love, for always being there for her in every possible way. Be it as a brother, friend, parent, goofball, her backbone, a shoulder to lean on and a hand on her head.

Sonam Kapoor also shared then and now photos on her profile and said that there is never a dull moment when they are together. She added that he brings so much laughter and weirdness in her and everyone’s lives. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a collage on his Twitter profile and told him that he is all heart. He also wished that he hopes Arjun keeps rising higher, overcomes every obstacle and reach the success that he deserves.

Happy Birthday, Chachu!!! @arjunk26

You make us so happy everyday! Always giving your 100% to everything! You're all heart! I hope you keep rising higher & overcome every obstacle and reach the success you deserve! Love you! pic.twitter.com/p7HONprcfV — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 26, 2019

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the film India’s Most Wanted. Post this, he will be seen in upcoming films like Panipat and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

