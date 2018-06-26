Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor: On the 33rd birthday of Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for her 'bhaiya' on her Instagram account and added that he is the reason for her strength. Janhvi Kapoor along with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor also paid a special visit to the actor on his special day.

From Ishaqzaade, Gunday, 2 States to Ki & Ka, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has won the hearts of the audience in a span of just 6 years, not just with his great stint in the entertainment industry but also how the actor has been strength of support for his near and dear ones in times of loss and despair. After years of maintaining a respectable distance from late legendary actor and his stepmother Sridevi and her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the way Arjun moved past all the differences after the Chandni actor’s sudden demise is something truly appreciative.

On the occasion of his 33rd birthday, Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to make her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, shared an adorable photo of Arjun on her Instagram profile and extended her heartfelt wishes for the actor. While sharing the photo featuring Janhvi and Arjun along with Khushi and Anshula, Janhvi wrote that Arjun is the reason for their strength and called him ‘bhaiya’ while wishing him a very happy birthday.

Speaking about Janhvi’s Bollywood debut with Dhadak, Arjun told PTI that when he saw rushes of Dhadak, he realised that this is how people would have seen in his debut trailer. He was in the trailer of Ishaqzaade and he did not get any sense of how people experienced the lead characters Parma and Zoya. He stated that Ishaan and Janhvi Kapoor look amazing together and added that Shashank Khaitan is the perfect choice to bring out the energy from the two actors.

In the conclusion, Arjun added that he is happy that people are liking the trailer and the songs and he has a feeling that Dhadak is going to be a big hit. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently working on his upcoming films titled Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra.

