Armaan Malik turns 23 today! Famous playback singer dubbed for King Khan’s My Name Is Khan starring Kajol in 2010. The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champ’s finalist Armaan Malik made his first initial appearance on screen in 2011 film Kachcha Limboo. From Mere Buddy to Naina, Khwaishein, Wajah Tum Ho, Buddhu Sa Mann, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Foolishq, Mujhko Barsaat Bana Lo, Uff Yeh Noor and Theher Ja, Malik won Best Male Playback Singer – Kannada for Ondu Malebillu in 2018. Bollywood singing sensational was earlier this year noted saying that because of his so diverse family, he has sung in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Hindi and English. Jab Tak singer has sung Telugu superhits like Vinnane Vinnane from Tholi Prema, Beautiful Love from Naa Peru Sruya, Emo Emo from Katamarayudu and Rendu Kallu from Mahanubhavudu.

Wajah Tum Ho

Artist: Armaan Malik

Movie: Hate Story 3

Released: 2015

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

Artist: Armaan Malik

Released: 2015

Label: T-Series

Tumhe Apna Banane Ka

Artists: Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan

Movie: Hate Story 3

Released: 2015

Oye Oye

Artists: Armaan Malik, Aditi Singh Sharma

Movie: Azhar

Released: 2016

Jab Tak

Artist: Armaan Malik

Movie: M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Released: 2016

Tum Jo Mile

Artist: Armaan Malik

Movie: Saansein

Released: 2016

Bol Do Naa Zara

Artist: Armaan Malik

Movie: Azhar

Released: 2016

Hua Aaj Pehli Baar

Artists: Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik, Palak Muchhal

Movie: Sanam Re

Released: 2016

Kuch Toh Hai

Artist: Armaan Malik

Movie: Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

Released: 2016

Khali Khali Dil

Artists: Armaan Malik, Payal Dev

Movie: Tera Intezaar

Released: 2017

