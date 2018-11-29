Happy birthday Arshi Khan: Model Arshi Khan turns 29 today. The diva is currently celebrating her birthday in her hometown Bhopal with her family. She recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her birthday photos with her family. In a few hours, the photo garnered over 20k likes which proves that the hottie is her fan's favourite.

Happy birthday Arshi Khan: Arshi Khan is India’s second most searched entertainer of the year 2017 as per Google after Sunny Leone. The star gained a lot of publicity and stardom after participating in Salman Khan’s show – Bigg Boss season 11. In the show, the diva expressed herself as a very predominant character and was known for her outspoken personality. She is also very emotional when it comes to her family and loves to spend time with them. Currently, the diva seems to celebrate her 29th birthday with her family in Bhopal.

Recently, the model took to her official Instagram handle, to share her birthday pictures with her mother –Nadra Sultan. In the photo, both the diva’s are looking gorgeous, wearing traditional outfits which typically suits their style and culture. In a few hours, the photo garnered over 20k likes which proves that her avam loves her to the fullest. The model is originally from Afghanistan, she was just 4 years old when her parents came to India. Recently, the model was in headlines for featuring a Punjabi Music video – Nakhre. Arshi is also known for her various videos, photos and controversial comments on social media on various issues.

The diva commenced with her acting career in theatres. Soon she started getting modelling assignments and in 2014 she won the Miss Glory Earth beauty contest. After doing Bigg Boss, the actress has worked in famous television shows– Entertainment Ki Raat, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Savitri Devi College & Hospital and more. Not only in Television the diva has also featured in music videos: Nakhre, Dozakh and Ferrari.

