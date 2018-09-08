Happy birthday Asha Bhosle: From film music to ghazals, Indian classical music, qawwalis, bhajans, pop, Asha Bhosle is acknowledged by the Gunness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. Asha Bhosle was just 10-years-old when she made her singing debut with Chala Chala Nav Bala from the Marathi film Majha Bal.

Happy birthday Asha Bhosle! With a record of singing for over 1000 Bollywood movies, Asha Bhosle started her chartbuster career in 1943 with Chala Chala Nav Bala from the Marathi film Majha Bal. From film music to ghazals, Indian classical music, qawwalis, bhajans, pop, Asha Bhosle is acknowledged by the Gunness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. Born and brought up in Sangli to Deenanath Mangeshkar, the beauty with melodious voice was just 16-years-old when she got married to 31-years-old Ganpatrao Bhosle.

Watch and enjoy the best songs of Asha Bhosle on her 85th birthday!

Song: Chura Liya Hai Tumne

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Album: Songs Of My Soul

Song: In Ankhon Ki Masti

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Umrao Jaan

Song: Dum Maro Dum

Artists: Asha Bhosle, Kronos Quartet

Movie: Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Song: Mera Kuchh Samaan

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Ijaazat

Song: Aaiye Meharban

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Howrah Bridge

Song: Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

Artists: Asha Bhosle, Kronos Quartet

Movie: Caravan

Song: Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: The Great Gambler

Song: Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri

Artists: Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle

Movie: Naya Daur

Song: Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Mere Sanam

Song: Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Don

Song: Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main

Artists: Asha Bhosle, Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Song: Radha Kaise Na Jale

Artists: Udit Narayan, Vaishali Samant, Asha Bhosle

Movie: Lagaan

Song: Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega

Artists: Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle

Movie: Paying Guest

Song: O Mere Sona Re

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Teesri Manzil

Song: Jhoomka Gira Re

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Mera Saaya

Released: 2001

Song: Ina Mina Dika

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Aasha

Song: Parde Mein Rehne Do

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Shikar

Song: O Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar

Artists: Mohammed Rafi, Shamshad Begum, Asha Bhosle, Omkar Prasad Nayyar

Movie: CID

Song: Yeh Raatein Ye Mausam Nadi Ka Kinara

Artists: Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle

Movie: Dilli Ka Thug

Song: Hungama Ho Gaya

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Anhonee

Song: Jaane Ja Dhoondta Phir Raha

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Album: Eternal Asha

Song: Kaali Ghata Chhaye

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Sujata

Song: Raat Akeli Hai

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Jewel Thief

Song: Aaja Aaja Mein Hoon Pyar Tera

Artist: Asha Bhosle

Movie: Teesri Manzil

Song: O Saathi Chal

Artists: Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle

Movie: Seeta Aur Geeta

