Happy birthday Asha Bhosle! With a record of singing for over 1000 Bollywood movies, Asha Bhosle started her chartbuster career in 1943 with Chala Chala Nav Bala from the Marathi film Majha Bal. From film music to ghazals, Indian classical music, qawwalis, bhajans, pop, Asha Bhosle is acknowledged by the Gunness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. Born and brought up in Sangli to Deenanath Mangeshkar, the beauty with melodious voice was just 16-years-old when she got married to 31-years-old Ganpatrao Bhosle.
Watch and enjoy the best songs of Asha Bhosle on her 85th birthday!
Song: Chura Liya Hai Tumne
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Album: Songs Of My Soul
Song: In Ankhon Ki Masti
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Umrao Jaan
Song: Dum Maro Dum
Artists: Asha Bhosle, Kronos Quartet
Movie: Hare Rama Hare Krishna
Song: Mera Kuchh Samaan
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Ijaazat
Song: Aaiye Meharban
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Howrah Bridge
Song: Piya Tu Ab To Aaja
Artists: Asha Bhosle, Kronos Quartet
Movie: Caravan
Song: Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: The Great Gambler
Song: Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri
Artists: Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle
Movie: Naya Daur
Song: Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Mere Sanam
Song: Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Don
Song: Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main
Artists: Asha Bhosle, Abhijeet Bhattacharya
Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Song: Radha Kaise Na Jale
Artists: Udit Narayan, Vaishali Samant, Asha Bhosle
Movie: Lagaan
Song: Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega
Artists: Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle
Movie: Paying Guest
Song: O Mere Sona Re
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Teesri Manzil
Song: Jhoomka Gira Re
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Mera Saaya
Released: 2001
Song: Ina Mina Dika
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Aasha
Song: Parde Mein Rehne Do
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Shikar
Song: O Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar
Artists: Mohammed Rafi, Shamshad Begum, Asha Bhosle, Omkar Prasad Nayyar
Movie: CID
Song: Yeh Raatein Ye Mausam Nadi Ka Kinara
Artists: Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle
Movie: Dilli Ka Thug
Song: Hungama Ho Gaya
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Anhonee
Song: Jaane Ja Dhoondta Phir Raha
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Album: Eternal Asha
Song: Kaali Ghata Chhaye
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Sujata
Song: Raat Akeli Hai
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Jewel Thief
Song: Aaja Aaja Mein Hoon Pyar Tera
Artist: Asha Bhosle
Movie: Teesri Manzil
Song: O Saathi Chal
Artists: Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle
Movie: Seeta Aur Geeta