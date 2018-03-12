Doorie singer, Atif Aslam turns 34 on Monday, March 12. The versatile singer hailing from Wazirabad, Punjab, Pakistan made his acting debut with Pakistani movie Bol(2011). He began singing at PICS with Goher Mumtaz. The pair soon started recording together after forming a band named Jal. Their first song was superhit song Aadat which was shot in Karachi. The Pakistani songwriter is not only famous in Pakistan but his songs are popular all across the globe. The handsome sensation was also rewarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2008, the fourth-highest decoration given to civilians in Pakistan.
He was one of the judging panels of a nationwide talent show Pepsi Battle of the Bands along with Meesha Shafi, Fawad Khan and Shahi Hasan. He also hosted the 16th Lux Style Awards ceremony. His latest collection included Jab Koi Baat, Jaane De, Pehli Dafa, Khair Mangda. Take a look at 10 best songs of the singer who is thoroughly loved by all.
Kuch iss tarah teri palkein
Artist: Atif Aslam
Album: Doorie
Released: 2006
Genre: Pop
Hona Tha Pyaar
Artists: Atif Aslam, Hadiqa Kiani
Movie: Bol
Released: 2011
Composer(s): Atif Aslam
Tu Jaane Na
Artist: Atif Aslam
Movie: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Released: 2009
Piya O Re Piya
Artists: Atif Aslam, Shreya Ghoshal
Movie: Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya
Released: 2012
Tere Bin
Artist: Atif Aslam
Movie: Bas Ek Pal
Released: 2006
Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein
Artists: Atif Aslam, Mithoon
Movie: Zeher
Released: 2004
Pehli Nazar Mein
Artist: Atif Aslam
Movie: Race
Released: 2008
Dil Diyan Gallan
Artist: Atif Aslam
Movie: Tiger Zinda Hai
Released: 2017
Doorie
Artist: Atif Aslam
Album: Doorie
Released: 2006
Hum kis galli ja rahe hain
Artist: Atif Aslam
Album: Doorie
Released: 2006
