Pakistani songwriter Atif Aslam turns 34 on Monday, March 12! He was born and bought up in Wazirabad. The singer is best known for his Doorie and his debut song Aadat. From Jab Koi Baat to Tere Bin, Pehli Nazar Mein, Kaun Hoon Main, Aa Bhi Ja Sanam, Tere Liye, Piya O Re Piya, Tu Mohabbat Hai, Be Intehaan, Dil Na Jaane Kyun. He made his acting debut with Bol.

Doorie singer, Atif Aslam turns 34 on Monday, March 12. The versatile singer hailing from Wazirabad, Punjab, Pakistan made his acting debut with Pakistani movie Bol(2011). He began singing at PICS with Goher Mumtaz. The pair soon started recording together after forming a band named Jal. Their first song was superhit song Aadat which was shot in Karachi. The Pakistani songwriter is not only famous in Pakistan but his songs are popular all across the globe. The handsome sensation was also rewarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2008, the fourth-highest decoration given to civilians in Pakistan.

He was one of the judging panels of a nationwide talent show Pepsi Battle of the Bands along with Meesha Shafi, Fawad Khan and Shahi Hasan. He also hosted the 16th Lux Style Awards ceremony. His latest collection included Jab Koi Baat, Jaane De, Pehli Dafa, Khair Mangda. Take a look at 10 best songs of the singer who is thoroughly loved by all.

Kuch iss tarah teri palkein

Artist: Atif Aslam

Album: Doorie

Released: 2006

Genre: Pop

Hona Tha Pyaar

Artists: Atif Aslam, Hadiqa Kiani

Movie: Bol

Released: 2011

Composer(s): Atif Aslam

Tu Jaane Na

Artist: Atif Aslam

Movie: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Released: 2009

Piya O Re Piya

Artists: Atif Aslam, Shreya Ghoshal

Movie: Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Released: 2012

Tere Bin

Artist: Atif Aslam

Movie: Bas Ek Pal

Released: 2006

Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein

Artists: Atif Aslam, Mithoon

Movie: Zeher

Released: 2004

Pehli Nazar Mein

Artist: Atif Aslam

Movie: Race

Released: 2008

Dil Diyan Gallan

Artist: Atif Aslam

Movie: Tiger Zinda Hai

Released: 2017

Doorie

Artist: Atif Aslam

Album: Doorie

Released: 2006

Hum kis galli ja rahe hain

Artist: Atif Aslam

Album: Doorie

Released: 2006

