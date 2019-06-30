Happy Birthday Avika Gor- It's her birthday, and Anandi aka Avika Gor is very happy to celebrate this day with family and friends, talking about her fat to fit journey, Avika lost 10kgs with right diet and proper meal planning. 2 months ago Avika shared a post in which she shared her brilliant transformation photo, her fans too lauded her achievement.

Actor Avika Gor aka Anandi is a known face in Tellywood industry, she is also a very much liked bahu and star kid of every household Indian family. Avika debuted her career from the serial Balika Vadhu and her innocent character in Balika Vadhu won million of hearts.

The actress is doing quite good in her career, but as she gained fame at a very young age, she was also being trolled for her body weight, to which she slammed all the unwelcoming comments and about 2 months ago she posted a photo in which she was looking Fabulously fit. She captioned one of her photos and wrote, as the joy of fitting in XS! kya bollemi publicc?!!!

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor weight loss journey: From diet to workout, here is Bebo’s fat to fit journey

After this post, her fans could stop gushing over it and lauded her for this brilliant transformation, in the other post she wrote, The joy of fitting into the kind of dress she always wanted to wear. ( Styled by @saachivj )

Talking about how she managed to do so, Avika replied that the right and balanced diet helps to reduce weight, she also tries to add fresh fruits and vegetables in her diet, Avika tries to eat home-cooked food with less oil and avoid junk food, which is definitely a no-no during weight loss process, but although she was on diet but once in a while she has set a cheat day in which she eats her favourite food, talking about food, Avika guilt food she revealed that she can eat anything made with aloo .

However, Avika while her growing up period her body started to change and she gained that, for which she was body shammed and trolled a lot, but with the high determination she worked had worked hard and got that curvaceous body she always dreamt off.

Avika Diet :

Meal 1 – Fruits/ Nuts/ fresh fruits

Meal 2- Homemade Breakfast (Should include Ghee)

Meal 3- Coconut Water

Meal 4- Rice/Chapati, vegetables/ pulses, curd/ pickle, ghee

Meal 5- Buttermilk

Meal 6- Wholesome meal like Breakfast

Meal 7- Rice based meal with gheeMeal 8- Milk (With Cashews/Gulkand/Chyavanprash)

whenever she feels like eating something sweet she eats jaggery or dark chocolate.

Avika got various TV shows in which she mettle her acting skills in by working in Balika Vadhu, Sasural Simar Ka, Raajkumar Aaryyan and many reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 5), Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, currently she is looking forward to work with some good scripts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App