Happy birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: One of the most amazing actors with a list of 'Hatke' roles under his name, Ayushmann Khurrana turned 34 today, September 14, 2018. The multi-talented actor has a charm with ads up to the positive persona of him. Picturing himself in the most unconventional roles, Ayushman has created a different place for him in the industry.

Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the most charming actors of Bollywood who debuted with the superhit rom-com Vicky Donor turns 34 today. The boy next door of Indian film industry bagged a lot of fame for his indifferent role in his debutant movie where he played the role of Vicky, the sperm donor. Ayushmann Khurrana started his career at the age of 17 with a reality show on channel V names Popstars. The Punjabi munda got noticed for the first time when he won Roadies 2 at the age of 20. He later became a video jockey and hosted television shows like MTV Fully Faltoo Movies, Cheque De India and Jaadoo Ek Baar.

The handsome hunk is a full talented package as he also grabbed a lot of attention for his songs like Paani Da Rang Vekh Ke, which got insanely loved by the audience. Thereafter, a series of hit songs were given by the actor who possess an awesome voice quality. Above all, his twinkling and dimply smile ads to the charm leaving all his fans stunned.

On this occasion of his 34th birthday, we bring to you the most happening songs from his albums and movies.

Song – Paani Da Rang | Movie- Vicky Donor

2. Song- Mitti Di Khusboo

3. Song – Yahin Hoon Main

4. O Heeriye

5. Song – Mera Mann

6. Song – Saddi Gali

7. Song- Nazm Nazm

8. Song – Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahin

9. Song – Chan Kitthan

10. Song – Haareya

