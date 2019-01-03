Bellamkonda Sreenivas is a model turned actor who is well-recognised in the Telegu film industry for his work. The dashing star debuted in the year 2014 with a Telegu movie Alludu Seenu. Born on January 3, 1993, in Andhra Pradesh, India, Bellamkonda lives in the city of glamour Hyderabad, India currently.

Son of a Tollywood producer Bellamkonda Suresh and mother Bellamkonda Padma, he has a family full of talents. Not many of the fans know that Sreenivas has been a part of many short films too which indeed, refined his as an actor. He did his graduation from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute situated at Los Angeles, USA.

The audience seemed to be really impressed by Samantha Akkineni and Bellamkonda Sreenivas's romantic flick and he even won the Best Male Debut – South award for his superb performance.

Currently, the handsome hunk is working on his on-going project Saakshyam. Well, on the special occasion of his birthday, we have brought the best of his stunning photos for you! Take a look at the 25-year-old hottie!

